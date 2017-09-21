OPINION: Gardner & Trump Are Gunning For Your Health Care Again

This week’s Denver Post reported that the uninsured rate in Colorado is at an all-time low, thanks to the Affordable Care Act.

So naturally, Cory Gardner, Donald Trump, and the GOP are mounting yet another effort to take health care away from millions — and this is their most cynical attempt yet.

First, the bill will cut $3.8 billion in health care funding for Colorado, and will end the Medicaid expansion, meaning that at least 450,000 Coloradans will lose their health care – more than 8 percent of the state’s population.

Second, the bill will bring back pre-existing conditions, meaning insurance companies will be able to send your premiums through the roof if you get sick.

Third, Republicans don’t even know how many people will ultimately lose their health care or how much premiums will go up. The only reason why Republicans are trying to ram this bill through without understanding the full impact is because they only need 50 GOP votes if they pass it before September 30 — the end of the fiscal year.

Today, Governor Hickenlooper led a bipartisan chorus of governors calling on Republicans in Congress to abandon their partisan repeal effort in favor of a bipartisan approach.

By contrast, Cory Gardner voted in July to take healthcare from millions to give tax breaks to millionaires, and saw his approval rating sink to 24 percent.

Cory Gardner doesn’t represent us — he represents wealthy Republican campaign contributors who share his goal of taking healthcare from millions to pay for tax cuts for millionaires. Why else would he support a bill that bleeds $3.8 billion in healthcare funding for the people he’s supposed to represent, and throws at least 450,000 Coloradans off of their healthcare?

Thankfully, Colorado voters are wising up, and Gardner’s approval rating sits at an abysmal 24 percent. Here’s a tip for the Senator: if fewer than 1 out of 4 Coloradans approve of the job he’s doing, maybe he should stop trying to take away their health care to pay for tax breaks for his wealthy campaign contributors.

Eric Walker

Denver, CO