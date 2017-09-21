Celebrate National Public Lands Day This Saturday, Sept. 23

By Brandon Caley

The Pagosa Ranger District & Pagosa Area Trail Council will celebrate National Public Lands Day on Saturday, September 23, 2017 by offering a day of free music, food, and family activities at Coyote Hill from 10am – 2pm.

The event will take place near the parking area on the right side of Piedra Road just after the first cattle guard, approximately five and half miles north of Hwy 160. Additional parking may be available at the Turkey Springs Trailhead. Restroom facilities will be available. The event may be canceled due to inclement weather or other unforeseen circumstances.

“This is an event that celebrates our relationship with our public lands and people giving back to public lands we all own and love. Come on out to Coyote Hill on Saturday to get inspired, become aware, and appreciate our beautiful San Juan National Forest we have in our backyard.” Brandon Caley, Visitor Services, & Interpretation & Conservation Education, Pagosa Ranger District.

Schedule of events:

10:00am – 2:00pm

A variety of kid activities will be running throughout the day including trail mix BINGO with Ranger Brandon, cross-cut demonstration and branding with the San Juan Backcountry Horsemen, fire safety with Smokey, and other fun activities such as a scavenger hunt, nature t-shirts (bring your cotton, dark colored t-shirt) and a how do you play challenge.

11:00am – 1:00pm

Come meet our local celebrity Smokey Bear for fire safety and photo opportunities.

11:30am – 1:00pm

Join us for a picnic and BBQ with Smokey Bear and friends starting at 11:30 am. Bring your picnic basket, blanket or lawn chair along with additional food items. For the BBQ, hot dogs and burgers will be served for the first 100 people.

Noon – 1:00pm

The San Juan String Band can’t be missed! The San Juan String Band combines their passion for the environment with love for music! They provide conservation education and environmental messages for the public.

For more information on National Public Lands Day, please visit this website.

For more specific information about the event, please contact Brandon at bjcaley@fs.fed.us or 970-264-2268 or Stacy at info@StepOutdoorsColorado.com or 970-946-5001.