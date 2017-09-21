Alder Creek Classic Golf Tournament a Big Success

By Ruthanne Johnson

The Rio Grande Club & Resort in South Fork, Colorado hosted the Alder Creek Classic Golf Tournament September 15 – 17. The two-man best-ball tournament drew nearly 60 competitors from all over the San Luis Valley and beyond, including Salida, Alamosa, Monte Vista and Pagosa Springs.

Since the tournament’s first year in 2005, the 18-hole course has matured into a stunning mountain golfing experience. The front nine holes play alongside and over the scenic Rio Grande River, while the back nine boast dramatic elevation changes and challenging play. “We had a really positive response from players about course conditions and fast greens,” says Rio Grande Club & Resort general manager, Todd Small.

The tournament welcomed men and women and included a practice round along with two tournament rounds. Players enjoyed lunches, a Friday night taco bar and Saturday night dinner from the resort’s Big River Grille. “We had many nice comments on meals and the camaraderie between players,” Small says. “Kudos to our chef for the awesome lunches delivered on the course.”

The tournament included three flights of two-person teams. Winners included the following teams: First-flight gross, Chris Burr and Justin Burr; Second-flight gross, Lou Boilini and Luke Boilini; Third-flight gross, David Prokop and John Pringle. Longest drive winners: John Pringle and Mark Anzlovar for the men and Tammy Solano and Natalie Herrera for the women.

The Alder Creek Classis returned to the resort after a three-year hiatus. “It’s a fun tournament and we’re excited to have it back on our schedule,” Small says, adding that an overwhelming number of players are looking forward to competing again next year.

For more information about the Rio Grande Club & Resort, visit www.riograndeclubandresort.com