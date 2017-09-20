Thingamajig Theatre Plans Four-Show Winter Season

With our 2017-2018 Fall/Winter Season, Thingamajig Theatre at the Pagosa Springs Center for the Arts enters its seventh year of presenting high-quality professional theatre for the enjoyment and enrichment of our diverse community. The coming Season will continue that tradition with four outstanding plays, guaranteed to entertain and challenge our audiences.

CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE SEASON TICKETS

Winter is an inspiring time at the Pagosa Springs Center for the Arts. With a traditionally diverse line up of theatrical productions, theatre goers can get their fix of holiday cheer, thought provoking award-winning dramas and a whole lot of laughs all at one playhouse.

Thingamajig Theatre’s Winter Season opens on December 15 with Tuna Christmas, a brilliant and hilarious two man show that takes place in Tuna, TX – the third smallest town in Texas – where the Lion’s Club is too liberal and Patsy Cline never dies! Between the holiday yard display contest and the Little Theatre’s A Christmas Carol on the brink of cancellation, it’s a miracle anyone gets tinsel on a tree. Two actors play all 22 colorful citizens of Tuna, including OKKK Radio hosts Thurston Wheelis and Arles Struvie who report on the small-town festivities. This satirical ode to the season is spiked with enough sass and shenanigans to make for one Texas-sized jolly holiday.

In January comes Circle Mirror Transformation, a beautifully crafted script, that landed itself, with hilarious detail and clarity, on Top Ten lists of The New York Times and The New Yorker for 2010.

In an artsy small town, an unlikely collection of strangers sign up for Marty’s “Adult Creative Drama” class: a recently divorced carpenter, a high school junior, a former actress, and Marty’s husband. Unfolding like a charmingly funny indie film, the group plays Marty’s imaginative (and sometimes awkward) theatre games. But as their relationships develop over the course of the summer, the seemingly silly games generate some real-life drama. Circle Mirror Transformation stars local actress Ivy King and Thingamajig returner (and new local!) Boni McIntyre.

“Annie Baker’s play is an absolute feast. Circle Mirror Transformation is the kind of unheralded gem that sends people into the streets babbling and bright-eyed with the desire to spread the word. The play traces the lives of a handful of small-town Vermont residents who gather each week for an acting class taught at the local community center. By the play’s end we seem to see to the very bottom of these souls, and feel how the artificial intimacy of the acting class has shaped their lives in substantial ways.” — NY Times.

On February 16, Thingamajig opens the world premiere of Welcome to Siberia – Now, Go Home, by local author and artist Karl Isberg — a “well-known” playwright close to Pagosa Springs, shines light (and peeks in the darkness) of a small town’s best and not so great moments as only his brand of comedy can deliver.

The story goes: The Chamber of Commerce in a small, Colorado mountain town hosts a bi-annual get-together for new arrivals to what has become a thriving retirement and second-home community — a town without industry, but suddenly flourishing due to its new arrivals, and the activities that accompany them. The event offers the newcomers refreshments, entertainment, and information about the history, amenities, and character of the place. The regular host is unavailable, and suitable replacements are impossible to muster. As a result, a last-minute host is recruited, and the question becomes: How many of the new arrivals will sell their “dream home” and move back to -?

May brings us Proof, the winner of the 2001 Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award for Best Play. The daughter of a brilliant but mentally disturbed mathematician, recently deceased, tries to come to grips with her possible inheritance: his insanity. Starring another Thingamajig favorite Dennis Elkins, this May show will close out Thingamajig’s Winter Season with truly stunning work of art.

On the eve of her twenty-fifth birthday, Catherine, a troubled young woman, has spent years caring for her brilliant but unstable father, a famous mathematician. Now, following his death, she must deal with her own volatile emotions; the arrival of her estranged sister, Claire; and the attentions of Hal, a former student of her father’s who hopes to find valuable work in the 103 notebooks that her father left behind. Over the long weekend that follows, a burgeoning romance and the discovery of a mysterious notebook draw Catherine into the most difficult problem of all: How much of her father’s madness — or genius — will she inherit?

Thingamajig’s winter season will bring back brilliant production staff such as director Melissa Firlit (Aida, Red, Always Patsy Cline), scenic designer John Santangelo (White Christmas, A Few Good Men, God of Carnage), charge artist Jill Fives (Little Mermaid, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, Winter Wonderettes) and lighting designer Elaine Wong (Big River, Misterman, Tarzan) as well as many more from our talented production teams.

CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE SEASON TICKETS

Thingamagjig Theatre Company is a 501c3 non profit residing in the Pagosa Springs Center for the Arts, that brings year round professional theatre to our beautiful mountain town. For tickets and information call 970-731-7469.