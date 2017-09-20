School District Continues Facilities Study

By Brooks Lindner

In a continuation of the work that the Archuleta School District has been doing around assessing the facilities in the district, the Planning Assistance Team (PAT) met Monday evening, September 18.

In the meeting, small groups completed a detailed analysis of the site and the buildings for each campus in the district. The small groups then shared the results of their analysis with the whole group in order to identify the pros and cons of the sites and buildings at each campus.

The next step for the group is to consider potential scenarios that address priority issues concerning the facilities.

The PAT includes individuals from the school administration, staff, community members, and professional consultants with disciplines in education, planning, architecture, engineering, construction, facility management, facility operations, finance, and technology. The purpose of the PAT is to develop a facility master plan to present to the school board for approval. The plan will serve as a guiding document for the near and mid-term improvement of district facilities.

The PAT began meeting in April and will continue meeting throughout the fall.

Brooks Lindner serves on the Archuleta School Board.