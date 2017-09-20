Public Comment Sought on Vallecito-Piedra Vegetation Management Project

The San Juan National Forest Columbine Ranger District is accepting public comment on a pre-decisional draft Environmental Assessment (EA) for the Vallecito-Piedra Integrated Vegetation Management Project. The project area encompasses 80,334 acres in the Vallecito Lake, Beaver Meadows and First Notch areas within La Plata and Archuleta counties.

The Environmental Assessment, including maps, is available online here.

The proposed action is to utilize a combination of mechanical vegetation thinning and harvest treatments, prescribed fire, and managed natural fire. Proposed treatment types include mechanical tree removal using public fuelwood, commercial fuelwood, commercial timber sale, and other wood-product permits; reforestation; and planned and unplanned fire ignitions.

A public meeting in regards to the project will be held on October 4, 2017, from 6:30-8:00pm at the Bayfield Town Hall, 1199 Bayfield Parkway. The meeting will allow the public interact with Forest Service employees and ask questions related to the project.

Written comments should be submitted by no later than October 20, 2017, to the Columbine District Ranger, P.O. Box 439, 367 Pearl Street, Bayfield, CO 81122, or via email to: comments-rocky-mountain-san-juan-columbine@fs.fed.us

This project falls under new Objection Regulations at 36 CFR 218, subparts A and C. In order to object to a proposed decision, a person must have previously submitted timely, specific written comments during identified public comment periods. The comment period being announced now is the last chance to establish eligibility to object for this project. Comments received, including names and addresses of commenters, will be part of the public record.

For more information, or for a hard copy of the EA, please contact the Columbine Ranger District at 970-884-2512, or visit the above website.