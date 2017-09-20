LETTER: Correction to Mr. Hudson’s Education Article

I am writing in response to Bill Hudson’s thoughtful editorial about the difficulty of setting priorities in a resource-restrained world. I appreciate that all communities need to grapple with these questions. As one of the founders of Great Education Colorado, my own experience and values have led me to the conclusion that investments in education (time, treasure and talent, as Mr. Hudson rightfully noted) pay off in ways that will beneficially affect many other societal priorities.

I did want to address Mr. Hudson’s comments regarding how we came to the conclusion that “Every state that ranks ahead of Colorado in achievement spends more than Colorado spends per pupil.” Mr. Hudson was concerned that the ranking that Great Education used was already based, in part, on how much those districts spent on schools. They were not.

Rather, our calculation was done exactly as you suggested it should be — we looked only at the states that scored at or above Colorado’s “K-12 Achievement” rating, and then compared their funding ratings (which were all higher than Colorado’s). We did not use the ranking that was based on the three scores including school funding. Mr. Hudson is correct that doing so would have skewed the results.

Importantly, statistics like this are only one measure. Even more telling of the need for improved investment are the stories we hear and read about from districts across the state: teacher shortages, lack of advanced coursework for and career technical training opportunities in rural communities, old and failing technology, and deferred maintenance.

The students in our schools today are the promise of tomorrow. The quality of the experience and education we provide them today will determine the future of our communities and state. Let’s do better for them — and for ourselves.

Thanks again to Mr. Hudson for raising the profile of these important issues. I look forward to a continuing dialogue.

Sincerely,

Lisa Weil

Denver, CO