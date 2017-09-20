Governor’s Healthy Business Award Applications Open Statewide

By Liz Cahill

The Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT) this week announced it is accepting applications for the Governor’s Healthy Business Award for 2017. Applications will be accepted from small businesses with fewer than 500 employees until Monday, November 20, 2017.

The award will honor one small business statewide making great strides supporting the health and wellness of their employees, while simultaneously impacting their business vitality. The award will lead to increased visibility of the winner’s efforts leading to it being noted as a top place to work and attracting talent in a competitive market statewide.

OEDIT defines health and wellness as a comprehensive and inclusive circle of well-being including mental, spiritual, emotional, social, environmental, financial, and physical dimensions. It is ideal for a business to foster work, life integration supporting every dimension of an employee’s well-being. Businesses supporting employee’s comprehensive health and wellness experience impactful benefits contributing to their bottom line such as enhanced employee productivity, reduced absenteeism, and increased employee retention and attraction.

Benefits of the Award:

Governor’s proclamation of being the healthiest business in the state

Press release from the Governor’s office sent out to media outlets statewide

Feature story on OEDIT’s website (choosecolorado.com) and social media channels

Health and wellness consultations specific to continuous improvement from OEDIT’s Health and Wellness Strategist

Applicants will be evaluated on the business’ health and wellness excellence, community involvement and collaboration, and evaluative outcomes. Final candidates will be evaluated through an on-site interview process by OEDIT. The winner will be recognized publically at an award event.

This award is part of For Colorado: For the Health of It! — a statewide initiative led by the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT) contributing to the efforts of making Colorado the healthiest state in the nation. It focuses on integrating health and wellness into the places Coloradans live, work, and play by cultivating a culture of health among small businesses and communities to enhance economic vitality statewide.

Applications will be accepted through Monday, November 20 at this web page. Small businesses with fewer than 500 employees located within the state of Colorado are eligible to apply for the Governor’s Healthy Business Award.

For more information visit www.choosecolorado.com/forcolorado. Inquiries should be directed to Jamie Hackbarth, Health and Wellness Strategist, Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade, at Jamie.hackbarth@state.co.us.

About For Colorado: For the Health of It!

For Colorado is a statewide initiative led by OEDIT focused on integrating health and wellness into the places Coloradans live, work and play. Its mission is to cultivate a culture of health and well-being among small businesses and communities to enhance economic vitality statewide. It aims to assist, recognize and connect the Coloradans through a three-pillar model:

Free small business consulting: Provide health and wellness assistance to improve employee well-being leading to business vitality.

Statewide wellness council: Partner with the Governor’s Council of Active and Healthy Lifestyles to enhance wellness efforts statewide.

Governor’s Health and Wellness Awards: Incentivize cultivation of a culture of health among small businesses and communities through statewide recognition.

For Colorado is grant-funded by the Colorado Health Foundation. It partners with various stakeholders to elevate wellness efforts including Health Links, Small Business Development Centers, Colorado Department of Health and Environment, LiveWell Colorado, Governor’s Council of Active and Healthy Lifestyles.