EDITORIAL: The Selling of the New Jail, Part One

We’re running a press release in today’s Daily Post, written by School Board member Brooks Lindner. In his article, Mr. Lindner references the “Planning Assistance Team” — more affectionately known as “the PAT.”

“The PAT includes individuals from the school administration, staff, community members, and professional consultants with disciplines in education, planning, architecture, engineering, construction, facility management, facility operations, finance, and technology. The purpose of the PAT is to develop a facility master plan to present to the school board for approval.”

Mr. Lindner notes that the volunteer group has been studying the district facilities issue since April, and will continue their work until such time as they can make a recommendation — hopefully, a reasonable recommendation — to the School Board concerning the future of the district facilities.

Allowing volunteers to weigh in on big, important government problems — like facilities — is often a vexing process. Typically, a lot of time is spent bringing people up to speed on the key issues, even on terminology. But in the long run, bringing the community into the planning process has several benefits, for the government agency and for the wider community.

One: the government gets better community buy-in on a problem that’s very likely to require a tax increase. Two: you get a range of unique perspectives on the problem, and probably some useful ideas about how to make the final proposal more attractive… and cost-effective. Three: you build community trust, because it’s not just a few government bureaucrats and their corporate buddies making back-room decisions and setting expensive goals.

And last but not least: independent volunteers are willing to ask the hard questions… like, for example, “Why are you doing this, anyway?”

This “Planning Assistance Team” process was basically missing, back in 2011, when the School District — under the leadership of then-Superintendent Mark DeVoti — proposed a $98 million tax increase to construct a “mega-campus” just west of the Pagosa Springs High School. Yes, a few local volunteers were hand-picked to endorse Mr. DeVoti’s pre-conceived project, but they had not (as far as I could tell) actually participated in the development of a sensible plan. And indeed, the plan proposed was not sensible, and the voters made that very clear at the polls.

Now, we cannot blame the embarrassing defeat of that proposed “mega-campus” bond measure solely on the lack of a volunteer “Planning Assistance Team” process — such as one in which the District is currently engaged. Maybe, in 2011, in the midst of the Great Recession, no one could have passed a school facilities expansion, no matter what it looked like or how it had been planned.

But it’s very clear — as we head for another November election and another proposed tax increase — that the Archuleta Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) did not engage the community in any kind of similar “Planning Assistance Team” during the two-and-a-half years they’ve been plotting their multi-million-dollar facilities expansion. Yes, the BOCC did create a volunteer task force in May 2015, and allowed them to gather twice — before summarily disbanding the group without so much as a “thank you.” Since then, the BOCC has demonstrated zero interest in public input, as they planned a $29 million ‘Justice Center’ and then downsized it into a Sheriff’s facility (with no courthouse component) priced at $18 million.

So when local Republican activists Carl and Carol Mellberg were organizing last night’s “public information event” at the Ross Aragon Community, to make the case for a $27 million tax increase and a new County jail, they knew that the community was not going to be able to influence the actual facility design or size. The BOCC and their hired architects had pretty much finalized the project, without any help for the taxpayers who would pay for it… a Sheriff’s Office three times the size of the one Sheriff Pete Gonzalez and his staff had occupied in 2014, and a jail twice the size of our existing (but abandoned) County jail.

Our only choice, in this case: we get to vote ‘Yes’ or ‘No.’

Yesterday, I finished a short article series about the San Juan Water Conservancy District’s “public forum” on September 7, also held in the Ross Aragon Community Center. As with the BOCC, the water district has not allowed any community participation in the planning process for the proposed Dry Gulch Reservoir. They planned their multi-million-dollar tax increase measure absent any public input outside the SJWCD board itself.

But at least, at their public forum, two weeks ago, the SJWCD allowed opponents to speak their minds. In fact, the event was specifically organized with two project proponents and two project opponents, with each side presenting their arguments.

By contrast, the public event organized by the Mellbergs — in support of the County jail tax increase — featured no fewer than five people speaking in support of the tax increase, and no one sharing the opposite point of view. (County Commissioner Ronnie Maez and the two hired architects, Brad Ash and Bob Johnson, also spoke, but were careful not to show a bias “for” or “against.”)

In spite of the unbalanced and unfair presentation format, however, the Mellberg event was able to attract 30 interested citizens — more than four times the number of audience participants as had been attracted by the SJWCD tax increase event two weeks earlier.

Former County Commissioner Ronnie Zaday gave an historical summary, detailing how previous BOCCs had kicked the “facilities can” down the road. Former County Undersheriff John Weiss pleaded for a ‘Yes’ vote on the tax increase. Part-time Sheriff’s Office employee George Barter explained how terrible the existing jail conditions are, and noted that the Sheriff is likely to spend “more than $200,000” housing inmates in the La Plata County jail this year. County Detention officer Randy Martin explained that the existing (but abandoned) County jail was once capable of housing up to 34 inmates, and argued that, under the right conditions, the Sheriff could conceivably have more than 34 inmates at some point in the future… (even though the average for 2013, 2014 and 2015 was around 13 inmates per day, according to Sheriff’s Office data.)

‘Moderator’ Jim Huffman was not shy about showing his support of the sales tax increase, which would cost us — according to Commissioner Ronnie Maez — around $2.9 million a year for the next 12 to 14 years.

The $2.9 million-per-year figure had not been mentioned by anyone during the two-hour event, until we arrived at the audience questions — submitted on 3×5 cards and read aloud by moderator Jim Huffman. This figure caused a ripple of confused comment from the audience, considering that the approved ballot language suggests an additional “one percent sales tax” for up to 14 years, with a maximum collection of about $27 million. If the County were to collect $2.9 million per year for 14 years, however, the collection would total about $40 million.

Of course, with no one speaking in opposition to the tax increase, we did not hear anyone compare the $200,000-per-year it’s now costing us to house inmates in Durango, with the $2.9 million-per-year debt on a new jail.

Read Part Two, tomorrow..