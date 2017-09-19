UU Fellowship to Consider ‘Finding Our Center’

The Pagosa Unitarian Universalist Fellowship invites you to attend two services titled “Religion and Spirituality: Finding Our Center,” with Pastor Dean Cerny, this Sunday, September 24.

Can one be spiritual without being religious? One way to answer that is to ask the reverse; can one be religious without being spiritual? For many, the use of the term “religion” is to be avoided. This avoidance is unfortunate as religion and spirituality have always been historical partners on humankind’s spiritual journey. On two Sundays, Pastor Cerny will explore how religion relates to spirituality. If you have ever wondered what a Unitarian Universalist Revival Service might look like, come check it out!

This program reflects the Unitarian Universalist principles of “Acceptance of one another and encouragement to spiritual growth in our congregations” and “A free and responsible search for truth and meaning.”

Pastor Cerny’s interest in religious concepts has always been motivated by his passion to question religious orthodoxy. This reasoned approach led him to obtain an undergraduate degree in religious studies from Arizona State University and a Master of Arts degree in religion and theology from United Theological Seminary in Minnesota. Of prime interest to Cerny is the relationship between religion and spirituality, wherein religion serves as a language to articulate spiritual experience.

Pastor Cerny lives with his partner of 38 years, John Ehlert, and their three dogs in an off-grid home in rural Kanab, Utah. He serves as part-time pastor at the Pagosa Fellowship, leading services twice each month, and is soon to become a part-time resident of Pagosa Springs.

The Pagosa Unitarian Universalist Fellowship is a caring, inclusive fellowship dedicated to spiritual growth, justice and serving the needs of our larger community. As a Welcoming Congregation, we invite everyone to share in our faith community. We cherish diversity and foster a safe environment for all.

Enjoy refreshments and conversation after services, which are held Sundays at 10:30 a.m. in Unit B-15 of the Greenbriar Plaza. From North Pagosa Boulevard, turn onto Park Avenue, then turn into the Greenbriar Plaza, drive to the east side of the parking lot and look for the Unitarian Universalist sign, facing north.

For further information, visit pagosauu.org or call 731-7900.