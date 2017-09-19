Town Announces Youth Basketball, Gymnastics Programs

Youth Basketball ages 7-8 Registration

The Recreation Department is currently accepting youth basketball registration for ages 7-8 thru October 2. Cost is $35 and you may register at the Community Center or online through Xpress bill pay. Please feel free to contact the recreation department with any questions, 970-264-4152 ext. 232.

Gymnastic Registration

The Recreation Department is currently accepting gymnastic registrations for ages 3 and up through October 6. Cost is $35 and you may register at the Community Center. This four-week class will begin October 9 thru November 1. Classes are held on Monday and Wednesday evenings. Limited class size so register early. Please feel free to contact the recreation department with any questions 970-264-4151 ext. 232.