Lisa Saunders’ Latin-Fusion Music Extravaganza Slated for Sept. 29

One night only: The entertainment extravaganza of the year! A hot and spicy blend of music and dance featuring the lovely Ms. Lisa Saunders… coming to the Pagosa Springs Center for the Arts on Friday, September 29.

The show will feature a 12-member orchestra under the direction of Durango’s Jared Wright, along with Stillwater Music’s “Batucada de Durango” Samba band who will be performing a variety of Latin fusion inspired songs.

With a bold vision to create an over the top Musical Showcase, Lisa has teamed up with award-winning Director-Choreographer Ali Whitman, and Pagosa’s popular SE School of Movement and Durango Dance. Also called upon for this show is the amazing Fashion and Costume Designer, Adrienne Young, who brings to life her beautiful and creative visions of costuming to the stage.

The evening performance will be packed with colorful and flamboyant choreographed numbers featuring, Samba & Salsa Dancers, Show Girls, Aerial Silks and other surprises…

Visually and musically — a night of epic entertainment!

Many of the musical numbers will be drawn from Lisa’s recently released CD, Infatuación — a collaborative Latin-influenced jazz-fusion project featuring musicians from southwest Colorado and Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Learn more about the CD at Lisa’s website, lisasaundersmusic.com

Lisa Saunders has been singing since childhood, but at age sixteen she acquired an elaborate sound system that changed her life. She then set about learning scores of songs, belting out tunes over pre recorded tracks as if she was a part of the band, and presenting herself as a charming master of ceremonies.

The aspiring songstress was making money doing exactly what she wanted to do: entertaining crowds with her amazing voice and bubbly personality, all the while perfecting her singing style. Lisa worked in a succession of cities around the country before moving to the vibrant mountain town of Pagosa Springs Colorado where she developed a large following.

Since those heady days Lisa Saunders has shared stages with a cadre of famous musicians such as Mike Estes of Lynyrd Skynyrd, Grammy winner Jose Rossy of Patti Labelle, Jay Johnson of Skinny Molly, and Buzzy Gruen of Point Blank. She has fronted popular Pagosa bands such as Groove Kitchen, Honeybone, Soulshine and sung in Durango with the Groove Casters. Her main project in 2017 is Broke With Expensive Taste, a jazz-fusion effort that performs around southwest Colorado in a variety of permutations.

Lisa spent the winter of 2017 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico performing at popular hot spots such as Cabo Blue, Mango Deck, Romeo & Julieta, Besos Bar, Puzzles Place, Rips Bar & Grill, Secrets Resort Hotel, & Fiesta Americana Resort. She works with acclaimed voice coach Venita Burch in Pagosa Springs Colorado, perfecting her vocals, to reach a place where she is now considered a ‘player’ by one and all.

Lisa’s brilliant premiere CD ‘Infatuación’ — a unique Latin-influenced project that featured musicians from Colorado and Cabo San Lucas collaborating on a mix of American and Mexican pop tunes — was released in October 2016. This stellar recording confirms what fans and friends have known all along: Lisa Saunders is a world class singer!

The concert will take place at the Pagosa Springs Center for the Arts on Friday, September 29 at 7:00pm. Tickets are $35 and can be purchased online or directly from the Pagosa Springs Center for the Arts, 970-731-7469.

There will also be limited VIP seating packages available.

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to benefit Archuleta County senior citizens and programs, via the Archuleta Seniors Inc.

Contact Kaitlen Smith at 970-903-3129 for more information. Join us for a magical night of extraordinary entertainment!