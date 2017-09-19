EDITORIAL: A Tainted Water Campaign, Part Three

Read Part One

After the four-member panel finished their opening arguments, at the public forum hosted by the San Juan Water Conservancy District (SJWCD), moderator Nicole DeMarco opened the floor to questions from the scanty audience.

First up at the podium was journalist Cynda Green, who reminded the audience that, back in 2010, she’d participated in a year-long community task force called the Water Supply Community Work Group. That group had been assembled and authorized by the Pagosa Area Water and Sanitation District (PAWSD) with the purported purpose of defining how large a reservoir ought to be built in Dry Gulch. The study group included (in my humble opinion) some of the community’s most thoughtful citizens. After a year of study — creating locally-based population projections and making a careful inventory of existing water rights and water storage — the work group came to the conclusion that the Dry Gulch Reservoir was unnecessary, for the foreseeable future.

So then, Ms. Green asked the panel, what has changed since 2010?

Panelist Mark Weiler:

“The community was really brilliant, and turned this [project] down at the very beginning. Some of the charlatans who are no longer in this community burdened Pagosa Springs with this [$10 million] debt. Guys like Rod Proffitt and guys like J.R. Ford helped mitigate some of the financial damage. But only about half of it.

“Frankly, the people in Denver should have protected the citizens of Archuleta County from this type of burden. They knew the citizens didn’t want the Dry Gulch Reservoir, but they were in a rush to lend a lot of money to this community.

“We already have 3 ½ years of storage, if we get not a drop of rain. Think about that, for a minute.

“Thank you.”

Another audience member (whose name I didn’t catch) stepped up to ask his question.

“I’ve worked on at least 61 reservoir projects, during my career. So I’ve just got some questions. I’m not ‘for’ or ‘against’ this situation.. but why do we not know the total cost of the entire project? And also, the maintenance budget, what it would cost to run this on a yearly basis?

“Because it seems to me, this is piecemeal. You do things in small pieces, and you don’t have a clue what the end product is going to be.

“And my next question. Where did the State Demographer come up with the population growth figures? I’ve been here, off and on, since 1969. The [average] growth in this county has been minimal at best. We have ‘up’ and ‘down’ years — it’s a cyclical situation — and we’re predicting a population for 2070? I’m having a real problem with that.

“And last but not least, where did the estimate of $60 to $70 million for the dam construction come from?”

Panelist J.R. Ford:

“We’ve seen all these numbers, back when this project was originally proposed many years ago. We haven’t hit any of those numbers. We haven’t come close to them. The numbers have been all over the place, and the [water districts] have used numbers that are all over the place…”

Mr. Ford noted that panelist Kent Holsinger — from the law firm that represents SJWCD — had quoted the price Denver Water typically pays for an acre-foot of water, and that the cost in Archuleta County is a tiny fraction of that price.

“The only reason you would use a number like that [Denver Water price] to justify an excessive amount of spending in our community is because you think you’re going to be able to sell that water downstream.

“That gets back to my point. Let the people [from Denver or elsewhere] — who want to use these water rights for mitigation down the road — let them pay for buying the extra land.”

The proposed SJWCD property tax increase, which would triple the amount of taxes collected by SJWCD, is intended for additional land purchases in Dry Gulch.

To judge by the scanty public turnout to this September 5 SJWCD forum, we might guess that the proposed tax increase, and the Dry Gulch Reservoir itself, have little support in the community.

Support for this project was missing back in 2004, when the public turned down the first tax increase proposed by SJWCD’s then-President Fred W. Schmidt. SJWCD and PAWSD promptly did an end-run around the voters, and indebted the county with a $10 million loan to purchase a portion of the real estate needed for this unnecessary water project.

In whose pocket that $10 million ended up, we are not sure.

By tripling their property tax revenues, SJWCD will be able to put the taxpayers another $2 million in debt for a project we don’t support.

There’s another interesting piece to this controversy, which may be newsworthy. Back at the end of August, we wrote here in the Daily Post about a Colorado law — CRS 37-45-115 — that appears to prohibit a water conservancy board member from signing a contract with the district they serve as a volunteer. The law requires a board member to file an oath, swearing that they will abide by this limitation:

(1) Before entering upon his official duties each director shall take and subscribe to an oath before an officer authorized to administer oaths that he will support the constitutions of the United States and of the state of Colorado and will honestly, faithfully, and impartially perform the duties of his office and that he will not be interested directly or indirectly in any contract let by said district, which oath shall be filed in the office of the clerk of said court in the original case.

As I read this law, it states that SJWCD President Rod Proffitt cannot have an interest, directly or indirectly, in any contract let by SJWCD.

You can download Mr. Proffitt’s sworn oath, from 2013, here.

But Mr. Proffitt has, in fact, been receiving regular payments from SJWCD, under a services contract, since 2012. This could possibly constitute a criminal act, on the part of Mr. Proffitt.

I was not able to attend the September 8 “Special Meeting” called by the SJWCD board of directors, but I am told that the board voted to cancel Mr. Proffitt’s services contract at that meeting.

Now, if Mr. Proffitt would simply return any taxpayer funds that he received illegally while serving as SJWCD President, we would all be able to sleep better.