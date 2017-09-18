Pagosa Daily Post News Events & Video for Pagosa Springs Colorado

‘Southwest Rural Philanthropy Days’ Offering Non-profit Board Development

by · September 18, 2017

Register now for ​Southwest ​Rural ​Philanthropy ​Days ​(SW ​RPD) ​Interim ​Committee ​for ​the ​Board ​Training ​series!

This ​intensive ​three-part ​training ​series ​is ​designed ​for ​board ​members ​of ​nonprofit ​organizations ​in ​Southwest ​Colorado. ​ ​The ​trainings ​are ​scheduled ​for ​October ​10, ​October ​24 ​and ​November ​7 ​from ​4-6pm. ​

The ​three ​trainings ​will ​be ​facilitated ​by ​Illene ​Roggensack, ​President ​of ​Third ​Sector ​Innovations ​in ​Grand ​Junction. ​ ​Roggensack ​has ​been ​involved ​in ​organization ​development ​as ​a ​business ​owner, ​nonprofit ​executive ​director, ​board ​member, ​volunteer ​and ​consultant ​for ​25 ​years. ​ ​She ​provided ​a ​board ​training ​series ​in ​Durango ​during ​the ​autumn ​of ​2016 ​and ​presented ​as ​the ​keynote ​at ​Essentials ​for ​Thriving ​Nonprofits, ​a ​workshop ​for ​regional ​nonprofit ​professionals ​in ​April ​2016.

Tuesday, ​October ​10 ​– ​4-6pm ​
It’s ​a ​Great ​Job ​and ​Somebody’s ​Gotta ​Do ​It: ​The ​Role, ​Responsibilities ​and ​Rigors ​of ​Serving ​on ​Nonprofit ​Boards ​

Subjects ​to ​be ​covered:

  • Why ​serve ​on ​a ​nonprofit ​board?
  • Individual ​and ​collective ​board ​member ​roles ​and ​responsibilities
  • Committee ​work
  • Outreach ​work
  • Expectations ​and ​accountability

Tuesday, ​October ​24 ​– ​4-6pm ​
Bold ​Boards, ​Big ​Impact: ​Building ​a ​Nonprofit ​Board ​with ​the ​Right ​People ​and ​Right ​Relationships ​
Subjects ​to ​be ​covered:

  • Board ​make-up
  • Potential ​member ​identification ​and ​recruitment
  • Onboarding ​and ​orientation
  • Ongoing ​training ​and ​retention; ​retreats
  • Relationships ​(internal ​to ​board, ​board ​with ​staff, ​board ​with ​community)

Tuesday, ​November ​7 ​– ​4-6pm
Paying ​Attention ​to ​the ​Right ​Things: ​Assurance ​that ​the ​Nonprofit ​Board ​is ​On ​Point
Subjects ​to ​be ​covered:

  • Board ​self-evaluation
  • Organizational ​success ​metrics ​and ​indicators
  • Productive ​meetings ​and ​quality ​decision ​making
  • Meaningful ​data ​(and ​its ​analysis) ​for ​use ​by ​the ​board
  • Organization ​and ​succession ​planning
  • Board ​needs ​at ​various ​stages ​of ​organization ​lifecycle ​

Registration ​for ​full ​3 ​session ​series ​: ​$60 or Registration ​for ​individual ​session: ​$25

Click here to register online.

