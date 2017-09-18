‘Southwest Rural Philanthropy Days’ Offering Non-profit Board Development

Monday Partly Cloudy Some clouds this morning will give way to generally sunny skies for the afternoon. High 71F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.

Tuesday Clear Generally sunny. High near 70F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Wednesday Clear Sunny skies. High near 70F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.

Thursday Clear Except for a few afternoon clouds, mainly sunny. High 68F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.