‘Southwest Rural Philanthropy Days’ Offering Non-profit Board Development
Register now for Southwest Rural Philanthropy Days (SW RPD) Interim Committee for the Board Training series!
This intensive three-part training series is designed for board members of nonprofit organizations in Southwest Colorado. The trainings are scheduled for October 10, October 24 and November 7 from 4-6pm.
The three trainings will be facilitated by Illene Roggensack, President of Third Sector Innovations in Grand Junction. Roggensack has been involved in organization development as a business owner, nonprofit executive director, board member, volunteer and consultant for 25 years. She provided a board training series in Durango during the autumn of 2016 and presented as the keynote at Essentials for Thriving Nonprofits, a workshop for regional nonprofit professionals in April 2016.
Tuesday, October 10 – 4-6pm
It’s a Great Job and Somebody’s Gotta Do It: The Role, Responsibilities and Rigors of Serving on Nonprofit Boards
Subjects to be covered:
- Why serve on a nonprofit board?
- Individual and collective board member roles and responsibilities
- Committee work
- Outreach work
- Expectations and accountability
Tuesday, October 24 – 4-6pm
Bold Boards, Big Impact: Building a Nonprofit Board with the Right People and Right Relationships
Subjects to be covered:
- Board make-up
- Potential member identification and recruitment
- Onboarding and orientation
- Ongoing training and retention; retreats
- Relationships (internal to board, board with staff, board with community)
Tuesday, November 7 – 4-6pm
Paying Attention to the Right Things: Assurance that the Nonprofit Board is On Point
Subjects to be covered:
- Board self-evaluation
- Organizational success metrics and indicators
- Productive meetings and quality decision making
- Meaningful data (and its analysis) for use by the board
- Organization and succession planning
- Board needs at various stages of organization lifecycle
Registration for full 3 session series : $60 or Registration for individual session: $25
Click here to register online.