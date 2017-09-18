EDITORIAL: A Tainted Water Campaign, Part Two

Read Part One

I was not able to attend the September 7 “Public Meeting” staged by the San Juan Water Conservancy District (SJWCD) — I had scheduled a trip to visit my mother in Seattle that same week — but luckily, a good friend was willing to attend and make an audio recording of the event for me. So this story is written mainly from that audio recording.

As we mentioned in Friday’s installment, the “four-member panel made up of members of the public” who addressed the issue of the proposed SJWCD property tax increase — to be voted on this November — included local massage therapist Christa Laos and SJWCD’s Denver attorney Kent Holsinger, speaking in favor of the tax increase.

Speaking in opposition to the tax increase were local businessmen J.R Ford and Mark Weiler.

The audience turnout was rather meager, to say the least. Based on the photo below… and subtracting the five SJWCD board members from the total, and also subtracting the four debate participants and moderator Nicole DeMarco… I would estimate that about six members of the voting public showed up in the Community Center gym. That’s six voters, out of 9,000 registered voters in the county.

The proposed tax increase would allow SJWCD to put the public $2 million in debt in a continuing effort to build the unpopular Dry Gulch Reservoir (aka San Juan River Headwaters Project… not to be confused with the more popular and active San Juan Headwaters Forest Health Partnership, which promotes a very different approach to improving the community.)

The debate began with statements in favor of the tax increase. Denver attorney Kent Holsinger noted that, back in the year 2000, he helped organize a state-wide, one-day conference on “flooding and drought.”

“And there was one thing, at the end of this day-long conference, that every single expert agreed upon. The only way to mitigate against both flooding and drought was through water storage. That’s what harnesses those raging spring floods, and stabilizes and conserves of water for use throughout the year, for the benefit of our industry, our economies, our recreation and our environment, alike.

“The demand for water in Colorado continues to grow. That’s no secret.”

Of course, the proposed Dry Gulch Reservoir is an “off-stream” reservoir, so it is basically useless as a tool to mitigate flooding. Mr. Holsinger also failed to mention that Archuleta County already has a three-year supply of water stored in existing reservoirs — even if we didn’t get a drop of rain for three years.

During the worst Archuleta County drought in 100 years, during 2002, our main water district — Pagosa Area Water and Sanitation District (PAWSD) — continued to draw water from the San Juan River during the entire drought. At no point during that drought were we totally dependent upon stored water… and PAWSD allowed residents to water their lawns for the entire summer.

Ms. Laos also argued in favor of the tax increase, but only in the most abstract terms possible, referring to water as a “sacred resource” and a “precious resource” but giving us specific no facts or informative insights into our situation here in Archuleta County.

The specific facts were provided, not by the proponents of the tax increase, but by its opponents.

Here’s a short quote from the 8-minute introductory speech by J.R. Ford, who serves as a volunteer on the Southwestern Water Conservation District.

“People talk about water — that we need more water.

“Pagosa Area Water and Sanitation, right now is the main water supplier for probably 85 percent of the county. They have enough water rights, according to a third-party report that was done back in the 1990s, for 105,000 people — without using one drop of the new water rights that we got for Dry Gulch.

“It’s not a matter of water, and water rights.

“We get the majority of our water out of the Dutton Ditch. We as taxpayers, funded a bond issue — and we’re still paying on it. The entire Dutton Ditch was supposed to be put into a pipe, but the water district, at that time, enclosed only a portion of the ditch.”

The Dutton Ditch water rights are used to fill Lake Hatcher and the Stevens Reservoir every spring and fall, without any pumping or electricity costs.

“PAWSD can also fill every other lake in their drainage. But just with Hatcher and Stevens alone, we have over a 3 ½ year water supply, if not one drop of water came out of the mountains for three winters in a row. We could still take care of our community at the same rate we are using water right now.”

Typically, when communities are facing a drought, water use drops dramatically. (See our Daily Post article about the 13-year Australian drought.)

“As taxpayers, we didn’t vote for the Dry Gulch Reservoir — in fact we voted against it, but our water districts went ahead with [buying the $10 million Dry Gulch property] anyway. I disagreed with that, but the fact is, we own that site. We don’t need to do anything else to secure that site, and everybody has been put on notice about where that reservoir is going to be built in the future.

“So if we are going to use this reservoir for augmentation plans, down the road, for the state of Colorado or for other [non-Pagosa] users, let them pay for it. We’re talking about a project that’s 30, 40, 50 years down the road. Do we need to be planning for this? Yes. Do we need to go into more debt, when we don’t yet know what that reservoir is going to be used for? Not in my opinion.

“We can sit on the property, and 20 years from now we can determine if we want to keep that site… but there’s no reason to rush in and spend more money on [Dry Gulch] when we have the road issues we have, we have school issues, we have a lot of other bond issues that we’re going to have to address…”

