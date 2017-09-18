Celebrating the Green Chile Harvest

Each year the fall season arrives with shorter days, cooler nights, and bushels of fresh roasted green chiles.

In Pagosa Springs there is an annual green chile cook-off where chefs of all abilities and backgrounds compete for cash, trophies and bragging rights. This event, the Patty Aragon Green Chile Classic was created to celebrate the green chile harvest and pay homage to a local green chile enthusiast who sated Pagosans’ green chile palates for years with her tasty homemade recipe.

Patty Aragon, along with her husband Ross Aragon, owned and operated Al’s West and East in the 1970s until 1992. Al’s was famous for its green chile, which was served straight up or atop burgers, fries… and almost everything.

“My mother made the best green chile, hands down,” explains Jacque Aragon, who has organized the cook-off for the last ten years. “I’m proud to carry on the family tradition and love seeing other people get excited about making and eating green chile.”

The Patty Aragon Green Chile Cook-off is celebrating its tenth anniversary this year. The Classic is part of the Mountain Chile Cha Cha, which is hosted by G.E.C.K.O (Giving Every Child Knowledge of the Outdoors).

The Cha Cha will take place in Town Park rain or shine. The festival includes a kids’ fun race, a 5K, 10K and ½ marathon for adults to compete in for prizes.

Other activities include a Mexican beer garden, Margarita contest and tasting, all-day kids corner, green chile roasted on site, and a music concert by The Brooks – I Band.

We hope to see you at the Cha Cha!