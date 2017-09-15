PHOTO ESSAY: Beautiful Balloons

Photos by Kelley Jones

Last September I tried to buy a ticket to the ‘Passport to Pagosa’ Wine and Food Festival, but the event was sold out.

Instead, I had dinner at Bill Hudson’s house. Bill was renting a room from Glenn Walsh on Hermosa St, just yards away from the tent where people were enjoying wine and food tasting and schmoozing.

As I recall, it was a balmy night, and we were sitting outside enjoying Bill’s favorite beer: PBR. As dusk fell, the sound of balloons firing up for the balloon glow filled the air. Bill politely declined – as a workaholic does – walking over to the park to enjoy the balloon glow. Nope, gotta go write on a Friday evening.

I walked over to the balloon glow, and thought it was amazing. I didn’t have my camera, but I stood next to a young woman who did have a nice camera, and was clicking away.

Her name is Kelley Jones, and she was visiting from Austin. I gave her my email address, and asked if she would email me some photos so that they could be posted on the Pagosa Daily Post.

Ten days later, I received photos from Kelley. It felt like too much time had passed following the event for the Daily Post to feature a timely photo essay…. so I decided to save the photos to post prior to the 2017 Colorfest weekend.

Kelley sent me photos not just of Friday night’s Balloon Glow in Town Park by the festival tent, but also photos of of the balloon ascension over Pinon Lake uptown. Being a downtown girl, I’ve never seen that. The photos are lovely. Maybe I should trek to uptown for that event.

This year, I made sure to purchase my ticket for tonight’s ‘Passport to Pagosa’ Wine and Food Festival as soon as the tickets were available.

Hudson, enjoy your PBR…