EDITORIAL: A Tainted Water Campaign, Part One

What would you do, if you gave a big tax increase party… and no one came?

Or, maybe more to the point, what if you promised the voters a massive increase in the Archuleta County population, between now and 2050 — growing to a community of over 37,000 people, for example… and no one believed you?

Back in 2009, as the dark cloud of recession hung persistently over the community, the Pagosa Springs economy was in the midst of a downward spiral, with people leaving the community looking for jobs in other communities. We were all very aware of the awkward change, in a county that had, a decade earlier, been one of the fastest growing counties in the nation (based on percentage.)

The Colorado State Demographers Office may not have been in tune with what was happening here in 2009, however, because the population predictions published on their website predicted a county population of 20,456 by the year 2020 — three years from today. That forecast was not based on actual head counts; it was merely an educated guess, based on historical data and various “demographic” tricks of the trade.

You can click here to download the Colorado State Demographer’s 2009 predictions for Colorado populations, as a PDF file.

Eight years later, the actual (estimated) population of Archuleta County is about 12,850 — an addition of about 400 people since 2007. (U.S. Census estimates.)

I mention those numbers because the San Juan Water Conservancy District (SJWCD) included a prediction of 37,400 future residents in a little 5 inch x 8 inch booklet which can be picked up at, among other locations, the public library.

This little booklet could be considered fraudulent in a couple of senses. It had been printed to closely resemble — inside and outside — the official “Blue Book” which is distributed by the State of Colorado whenever the November ballot will include statewide tax issues or proposed amendments or propositions. The state-published booklet typically looks something like this:

The state will not be printing a “Blue Book” this November, because we will have no statewide issues on the ballot. The Archuleta County Clerk’s office will be publishing a folded mailer — that will NOT resemble the state “Blue Book” — summarizing the two local tax increase issues you will see on the November ballot.

The state is very careful about the information included in its “Blue Book.” The information is purely factual and descriptive, except for a matched set of “Pro and Con” arguments submitted for each issue. In other words, the information included in the state “Blue Book” is about as “politically neutral” as can be hoped for.

The San Juan Water Conservancy District — in their booklet printed to resemble the “politically neutral” state Blue Book — was not even close to being unbiased. In fact, the booklet probably violates Colorado’s Fair Campaign Practices Act, by making seemingly “factual” statements like:

“Therefore, an additional 3,800 acre-feet [of drinking water] will be required to meet the projected need…”

And…

“Estimates rely on a ‘safety supply margin’ equal to (1) year of demand without refill. Therefore, the reservoir capacity needs to exceed the sum of the need plus the safety margin…”

SJWCD does not supply water, to anyone. The primary water district that supplies Archuleta County is the Pagosa Area Water and Sanitation District (PAWSD.) The PAWSD board has thoroughly rejected the claim that we should use a “safety supply margin” to calculate future water need. In fact, substantial research by Daily Post staff has indicated that no water district in Colorado uses the concept of a ‘safety supply margin’ in their planning processes.

According to our research, the only water district in the state promoting the idea of a ‘safety supply margin’ is SJWCD.

The PAWSD board also rejects the idea that “3,800 acre-feet [of drinking water] will be required to meet projected need.” Instead, PAWSD is focused on fixing their leaking pipeline system. The repair of that system is projected to add enough additional water supply to accommodate reasonable population growth into the foreseeable future.

In other words, it’s a fairly simple matter to view the SJWCD “Blue Book” as a promotional document, fraudulent in its appearance and laced with biased content, parading as a “purely informational booklet.”

Another place where you might have been able to pick up this questionable booklet was at the September 7 ‘public meeting’ sponsored by SJWCD at the Ross Aragon Community Center. SJWCD had published large display ads in the weekly Pagosa Springs SUN, promoting the evening event, and promising that a “four-member panel made up of members of the public” would be on hand to answer your questions about the proposed tax increase sought by SJWCD.

Surprisingly enough, the panel included two “proponents” of the tax increase, and two “opponents,” plus a neutral moderator. And distressingly enough for the SJWCD board of directors, the five people speaking from the stage nearly outnumbered the members of the general public who showed up to learn about the proposed tax increase.

Speaking in favor of the proposed property tax increase for SJWCD, and helping promote the Dry Gulch Reservoir project was none other than attorney Kent Holsinger, from the Denver-based firm of Holsinger Law LLC — the firm to which Rod Proffitt and the SJWCD board paid $16,500 last year for legal services — including work on the proposed reservoir boondoggle (aka ‘San Juan River Headwaters Project.)

Also speaking in favor of the reservoir and tax increase was artist and massage therapist Christa Laos. I admit to being surprised, initially, to hear Ms. Laos promoting SJWCD’s tax increase, as I cannot recall seeing her at any previous meetings on the topic, over the past 10 years.

But perhaps it all makes sense, seen from a certain perspective. SJWCD President Rod Proffitt has managed to recruit into the tiny SJWCD organization a selection of people who also appear with him on the Archuleta County Democratic Party website “Contacts” page, including Ray Finney, John Porco, and Denise Rue-Pastin.

Ms. Laos also appears on the Democratic Party “Contact” page.

Speaking in opposition to the reservoir boondoggle and tax increase were two gentlemen who’ve been expressing their opposition to this particular water project for the past decade: former Town Council member and former president of Parelli Natural Horsemanship, Mark Weiler, and Southwestern Water Conservation District board member J.R. Ford…

Read Part Two, on Monday…