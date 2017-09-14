PHOTO ESSAY: The Joys of ‘Yappy Hour’

Last Saturday, a free event took place at the Humane Society of Pagosa Springs’ animal shelter in Cloman Park — an event called ‘Yappy Hour.’

I explained to my dog Bodie that he was adopted from the HSPS animal shelter here in Pagosa, and asked him if he would like to go back and visit the place that rescued him.

He said “woof!” while enthusiastically wagging his tail.

When we arrived at Yappy Hour, we first went to the large enclosure that had agility equipment. My last dog was an ‘agility dog,’ but this was Bodie’s first time running on agility equipment — and he did a great job!

Soon many dogs of all sizes and breeds had arrived at Yappy Hour. We went over to the other large enclosure, which is the designated dog park at the HSPS shelter. It was truly a canine happy hour at the dog park, with lots of running and playing and sniffing — and very little yapping.

Bodie was in dog heaven! This was the best behaved group of dogs I’ve ever seen at a dog park. Kudos to their owners.

There were fun games with prizes, which many dogs and their owners participated in. Volunteer Kathy Steventon manned a photo booth, where you could get a family portrait for a dollar donation. Original doggy note cards were available for sale. And food.

There were dogs, available for adoption, enjoying the event as well. Did they find their future forever home?

A good time was had by all. Thanks to the Humane Society of Pagosa Springs for last Saturday’s Yappy Hour. I look forward to many more Yappy Hours in the future.