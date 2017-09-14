LIBRARY NEWS: Pirate Party for All Ages Next Tuesday

You, your family and friends are invited to an all-ages pirate party at your library next Tuesday, September 19 from 4-5 p.m. Brush up on your sea slang and join us for some pirate crafts and activities. Pirate costumes are encouraged.

It may not be widely known that September 19 is officially known as International Talk Like a Pirate Day, and has been celebrated in such far-flung places as England, South Korea and Richmond, VA since 2002.

Vacation notice

This week’s column covers library events and activities for two weeks so that your columnist can go on vacation.

Local author

“Seasons: Summer in Pagosa” by Victoria Rose is the second in this local author’s Seasons photo book series. Another of her books, titled “An Adventure – Ten Clues for Finding You,” will soon be added to our collection. It is a newer edition of a previous book titled “Ladies Are You Lost.” These and many other of her books have been generously donated to your library by the author, who donates the proceeds of sales of her books to the Human Society of Pagosa Springs and the Fund for the Animals, an affiliate of the U.S. Humane Society.

All-ages movie tomorrow

Join us tomorrow (Friday, September 15) from 2-3:30 p.m. for a PG movie suitable for all ages. Our contract does not allow us to identify the film titles in the media but you can find them listed on the activities calendars.

Teen bookclub tomorrow

Tomorrow (Friday, September 15) from 2-3 p.m. seventh-12th graders will discuss “The Reader” by Traci Chee and enjoy free snacks.

Otaku for teens

The Otaku (Anime/Manga) Club meets on Monday, September 18 from 4-5 p.m. Join us to watch anime, talk about manga and Asian cultures, and enjoy snacks. This free club is for fifth-12th grades.

Teen writers group

Join us on Wednesday, September 20 from 4-5 p.m. for our free teen writers meeting for seventh-12 graders. This group’s interests include stories, poetry, graphic novels and fan fiction.

Medicare 101

Thursday, September 21 is Medicare 101 from 10:30 a.m. – noon when Katy will help you understand your rights, options, deadlines, possible penalties and where to find the information you need.

Senior Book Club

This free book lovers group – now the Literary Ladies – meets on the fourth Friday of every month from 10:30 a.m.–noon. On Friday, September 22 they will discuss “Where the Heart Is” by Billie Letts. Stop by the library to pick up a copy. For more information, contact Marilyn Stroud at Bakestroud@aol.com.

Sand art DIY for adults

At this month’s free DIY event on Wednesday, September 27 from 1-2 p.m. we’ll create attractive candles by layering colored sand in a clear vase. No registration required.

Spanish conversation

Wednesday, September 27 from 4-5 p.m. practice your Spanish with others at this free informal session. All are welcome, from beginners to native Spanish speakers. No registration required.

Adult education

Now that school is back in session, our PALS program – Pagosa Adult Learning Services – expands its hours to three days a week: Mondays from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. plus Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4:30 – 7 p.m. Come to your library to get help with high school equivalency, college prep, financial aid, tutoring and more.

Kids storytime

Every Wednesday from 10-11 a.m., join us for free great stories, fun songs and plenty of reasons to get up and move. This is an excellent way for kids of all ages to have fun while building the skills they need to become independent readers.

Baby storytime

Every Saturday from 9:05 to 9:25 a.m., join us for a free short session of stories, songs and fingerplays for you and your little ones. Learn easy tips on how to include literacy skills into everyday family life.

Toddler storytime

Every Saturday from 9:30–10 a.m., join us for 30 minutes of free stories, songs and fingerplays with open play afterwards. Learn easy tips on how to include literacy skills in everyday family life.

How-to and self-help

“The Perfect Cookie” provides 250 recipes for cookies, brownies and bars. “Recovery from Trauma, Addition, or Both” by Lisa M. Najavits is a step-by-step guide to recovery. “Stress Proof” by Dr. Mithu Storoni is a guide to fighting the effects of stress. “The End of Alzheimer’s” by Dr. Dale E. Bredesen is a program to help prevent and reverse cognitive decline. “The Co-parenting Handbook” by Karen Bonnell is a guide to raising well-adjusted kids affected by divorce or separation. “California’s Best Trips” is a Lonely Planet guide to 22 road trips. “What Color is Your Parachute? 2017” by Richard N. Bolles is a guide to job hunters and career changes. “Halfway Homemade” by Parrish Ritchie shows how to use store-bought ingredients in your recipes. “Tai Chi for Depression” is a 10-week program and “Tai Chi in 10 Weeks” is a beginner’s guide by Dr. Aihan Kohn. “New Mexico” by Zora O’Neill is the 10th edition of the Moon guide.

Other nonfiction

“Taking Aim” by Eva Shockey is the memoir of a woman who loves hunting, fishing and other outdoor pursuits. “To Siri with Love” by Judith Newman explores the bond between a young autistic boy and the voice who lives in his mother’s iPhone. “Soul Survivor” is a biography of soul singer Al Green. “The Old Farmer’s 2018 Almanac” is the newest edition. “Battling the Oceans in a Rowboat” by Mick Dawson tells the adventures of this former Royal Marines commando. “Shooting Ghosts” by Thomas J. Brennan and Finbarr O’Reilly is a joint memoir by a U.S. Marine and a combat photographer. “The Language of Light” by Gerald Shea is a history of deafness, signed languages and struggles of the deaf. “The Crooked Little Road to Semi-Ever After Happiness by Heather Harpham is a memoir of parents dealing with a very sick baby. “Writer’s Market 2018” is a guide to getting published.

Novels

“The Hidden Light of Northern Fires” by Daren Wang is set during the Civil War. “The Right Time” by Danielle Steel features a writer who uses a male pseudonym. “The Saboteur” by Andrew Gross is a novel based on the true story of a brave Norwegian fighting the Nazis. “Map of the Heart” by Susan Wiggs begins with the arrival of a mysterious package.

CDs

“Any Dream Will Do” by Debbie Macomber tells of a woman forced to start her life anew. “Barely Legal” by Stuart Woods and Parnell Hall is a Herbie Fisher and Stone Barrington adventure. “The Right Time” by Danielle Steel features a writer who uses a male pseudonym. “Lost and Found Sisters” by Jill Shalvis begins with news of a mysterious inheritance. “Crime Scene” by Jonathan and Jesse Kellerman begins a new crime suspense series. “Murder on Black Swan Lane” by Andrea Pensrose is set in London. “30 Days a Black Man” by Bill Steigerwald tells of a white man going undercover in the Jim Crow South.

DVDs

“Embrace” tells of a body image activist’s work for inspire women of all body sizes. “Gifted” stars Chris Evans and Mckenna Grace. “Jane Eyre” is a new version of the classic. “Golf for Dummies” is a guide to improve your game.

Thanks for our donors

We are grateful for generous monetary donations from Nancy Green as well as Walter and Barbara Wright of New Jersey.

Quotable Quote

“We’re here for a reason. I believe a bit of the reason is to throw little torches out to lead people through the dark.” – Whoopi Goldberg, American actress, comedian, author and TV host.



Website

For more information on library books, services and programs – and to reserve books, e-books, CDs and DVDs from the comfort of your home – please visit our website at http://pagosa.colibraries.org