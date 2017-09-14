Learn About Innovative ‘Master of Social Work’ Degree Program in Durango

By Beth Lamberson

Applications are now being accepted for the Master of Social Work (MSW) degree program offered in Durango by the University of Denver Graduate School of Social Work. The next program begins in Fall 2018.

An information session for prospective students will take place Saturday, September 23, from 9:00-11:00am, at The Commons Building in Room #207, located at 701 Camino del Rio, in Durango.

This two-year program is offered at reduced tuition with classes on Fridays and Saturdays. Any student with a liberal arts degree, a bachelor of social work or a junior at Fort Lewis College is eligible for the program.

147 graduates from the Durango program are currently working in clinical and community social work agencies across the Four Corners.

Questions can be directed to Angela Carpenter at 970-247-9773 or angela.carpenter@du.edu.