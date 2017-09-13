US Health Advisors to Host Ribbon Cutting in Pagosa Springs

US Health Advisors is pleased to announce a Grand Opening Celebration for their new office in Pagosa Springs.

All are invited to 46 Eaton Drive, #4 to enjoy party snacks and drawings.

At USHEALTH Group and our Family of Companies, we understand that your health coverage is one of the most important decisions you can make. That is why we have made it our mission to provide innovative health coverage that can be tailored to your individual needs. And the best part is, you can apply any time of year, even outside of open enrollment.

The Ribbon Cutting Ceremony, held in conjunction with the Pagosa Springs Chamber of Commerce will be held on Thursday, September 28 from 4:00pm to 6:00pm. The Ribbon Cutting Ceremony will be held at 4:30pm.