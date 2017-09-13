Ranger District to Host ‘Bird Walk’ at Echo Canyon

The Pagosa Ranger District has partnered with the Weminuche Audubon Society this summer to offer the public a series of birding walks in and around the San Juan National Forest. No need to sign up, just show up.

On Tuesday, September 19, from 7:30-10:30am, we will present ‘Birding with Ben or Brandon’ at Echo Canyon. See, hear, and learn about the birds found in Southwest Colorado, led by Ben Bailey from the Weminuche Audubon Society and Brandon Caley from the U.S. Forest Service.

Bring your binoculars, water and wear layers. This is a free event open to all ages, birding abilities, and families.

Directions: From Pagosa Springs Colorado, go 1 mile east on Hwy 160 to Hwy 84, then 4 miles south to State Wildlife Area sign and access road on right side. Meet in the gravel parking area to the State Wildlife Area.

For additional information, please contact the Pagosa Ranger District at 264-2268 or stop by the office at 180 Pagosa St. Hours are Monday-Friday 8am – 4:30pm.