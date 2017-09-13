‘Leftover Salmon’ Joins Durango Concert House Schedule

Popular Colorado-based band ‘Leftover Salmon’ has been added to the Community Concert Hall at Fort Lewis College season. Tickets for the January 26, 2018 show, “An Evening with Leftover Salmon,” will go on sale this Friday, September 15 at 10am.

Colorado’s Leftover Salmon has established itself as one of the great purveyors of Americana music, digging deep into the well that supplies its influences: rock ‘n’ roll, folk, bluegrass, Cajun, soul, zydeco, jazz and blues. Leftover Salmon is a direct descendant of bands such as Little Feat, New Grass Revival, Grateful Dead and The Band, born of the heart and soul of America itself, playing music that reflects the sounds emanating from the Appalachian hills, the streets of New Orleans, the clubs of Chicago, the plains of Texas, and the mountains of Colorado.

Over the band’s 25-plus years, Leftover Salmon’s sound has grown and evolved while staying true to the roots and guiding spirit of the band’s founding members, mandolinist Drew Emmitt and guitarist Vince Herman.

Tickets for An Evening with Leftover Salmon ($35-$45) will be available on-line at www.durangoconcerts.com, or call 970.247.7657, or visit the Ticket Office inside the Durango Welcome Center at 8th St. and Main Ave., Downtown Durango. Ticket Office hours are Monday – Friday, 10am-6pm, and Saturdays, 10am-4pm. All sales final.

Celebrating its 20th Anniversary in 2017, the Community Concert Hall is a not-for-profit, multi-use performance venue located on the campus of Fort Lewis College. Its ability to bring a diverse spectrum of shows to Southwest Colorado is made possible through a partnership with the college, a state-supported, independent institution of higher education, and through financial and in-kind contributions from generous members of the community.