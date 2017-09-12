Safety Tips from the Pagosa Fire District

The fast pace of summer is finally slowing down, making this the perfect time to check around the home for potential safety problems.

Washers and Dryers

Thousands of house fires are caused by neglecting washers and dryers each year. Failure to clean around dryers account for 1/3 of all dryer fires. Make sure to clean the lint trap of your dryer with each use. Vacuum under and around the dryer once a month to prevent lint build up. Clothes that have come in contact with flammable substances, like gasoline, paint thinner, or similar solvents should be laid outside to dry before being washed and dried.

Proper Storage of Flammable Items

Ensure flammable items (paint thinner, solvents, aerosol cans, gasoline, etc.) are properly stored in a cool location, away from any heat sources such as hot water heaters or furnaces. Items like nail polish remover, rubbing alcohol, lighter fluid and linseed oil should also be stored away from children and heat sources.

Street Address Markings

Confirm that your street address is posted and easily visible from the road. Address numbers should be reflective or light so they are easy to see at night. All landscaping should be cut back to avoid obscuring numbers. For easy visibility, post numbers that are a minimum of 3 inches tall and ½ inch thick. Attach the numbers on a post 5 feet high near the end of your driveway (far enough back a snowplow won’t knock it over), ensuring viewing from approaching emergency response vehicles. Address numbers are available for purchase from Archuleta County.