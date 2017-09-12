Governor’s Healthy Community Award Applications Open Statewide

The Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT) this week announced it is accepting applications for the Governor’s Healthy Community Award for 2017.

Applications are due Wednesday, October 25.

The award will recognize a community making great strides toward community wellness while simultaneously impacting economic vitality. The award will evaluate communities in four areas: community health and wellness excellence, healthy workplaces, community collaboration, and social impact.

OEDIT is partnering with LiveWell Colorado’s HEAL Cities & Towns Campaign to elevate its vision that all Coloradans should live in environments with equitable access to the nourishing food and physical activity they need to be healthy. HEAL Cities & Towns Campaign assists municipal leaders to adopt policies that increase access to healthy food, active living, and healthy workplaces. The winner will be recognized at the LiveWell Colorado’s HEAL Summit on November 30, 2017.

This award is part of the For Colorado: For the Health of It! — a statewide initiative led by the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT) to contribute to the efforts of making Colorado the healthiest state in the nation. It focuses on integrating health and wellness into the places Coloradans live, work, and play by cultivating a culture of health among small businesses and communities to enhance economic vitality statewide.

Benefits of the Award:

Governor’s proclamation of being the healthiest community in the state

Press release from the Governor’s office sent out to media outlets statewide

Feature story on OEDIT’s website (choosecolorado.com) and social media channels

Applications will be accepted through October 25, 2017. at the online portal at this website under the Health & Wellness tab. The Governor’s Healthy Community award is available to all communities such as a district, township, town, city or county.

For more information visit www.choosecolorado.com/forcolorado. Inquiries should be directed to Jamie Hackbarth, Health and Wellness Strategist, Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade, at Jamie.hackbarth@state.co.us.

‘For Colorado’ is a statewide initiative led by OEDIT focused on integrating health and wellness into the places Coloradans live, work and play. Its mission is to cultivate a culture of health and well-being among small businesses and communities to enhance economic vitality statewide. It aims to assist, recognize and connect the Coloradans through a three pillar model:

Free small business consulting: Provide health and wellness assistance to improve employee well-being leading to business vitality.

‘For Colorado’ is grant-funded by the Colorado Health Foundation. It partners with various stakeholders to elevate wellness efforts including Health Links, Small Business Development Centers, Colorado Department of Health Foundation, LiveWell Colorado, Governor’s Council of Active and Healthy Lifestyles and Colorado Health Foundation.

The Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT) works with statewide partners to create a positive business climate that encourages dynamic economic development and sustainable job growth. Under the leadership of Governor John Hickenlooper, we strive to advance the state’s economy through financial and technical assistance in support of local and regional economic development activities throughout Colorado.

LiveWell Colorado is a statewide nonprofit organization committed to increasing access to healthy eating and active living by removing barriers that inequitably and disproportionately affect low-income communities and people of color. LiveWell focuses its efforts on policy, environmental and lifestyle changes that advance opportunity for healthy behaviors. Working with partners in communities across the state, LiveWell aims to ensure that all Coloradans live in environments with equitable access to the nourishing food and physical activity they need to be healthy. The HEAL Cities & Towns Campaign is an initiative to support local elected officials and their staff to create communities where all residents can make healthy choices about physical activity and food.