FLC’s ‘Fiesta on the Mesa’ Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

By Shirena Long

he 13th annual Fiesta on the Mesa will be held from 5-7:30pm on Friday, September 15 at the Student Union Plaza at Fort Lewis College. The public is invited to join the College community to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with authentic food, colorful folkloric dances and live music.

All Fort Lewis College students, faculty and staff have dinner free with ID. Dinner is open to community members for $10 and children under 10 for $4.

Fiesta on the Mesa’s live outdoor entertainment is free and open to everyone.

This year’s live music will be provided by Los Mitotitos, a family friendly, local band that includes a number of Durango High School students and graduates. Ballet Folklorico de Durango will also perform.

The purpose of Fiesta on the Mesa is to kick-off Hispanic Heritage Month, which is celebrated nationally from September 15 through October 15. The date also commemorates one of Mexico’s most important national holidays, known as “El Dia del Grito,” Mexico’s Independence Day.

For more information, contact El Centro de Muchos Colores at 970-247-7654 or visit http://www.fortlewis.edu/elcentro.