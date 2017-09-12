‘Color Me Festive’ at the 2017 Colorfest Events

The seasons are changing in Pagosa Springs, and that means it’s time for Colorfest in Pagosa, September 15-17.

The festivities for the “Color me Festive” weekend begins on Friday, September 15, at 6pm with the sold-out event, the Passport to Pagosa Wine and Food Festival. Local restaurants will entice attendees with their delicacies and receive votes for the People’s Choice Award. Attendees will also have the opportunity to sample wines from around the world and enjoy the soul soothing music of Bob Hemenger on the saxophone.

Saturday, September 16, at approximately 8am, over 30 balloons will ascend over downtown Pagosa Springs, beginning on Hot Springs Blvd., filling the sky with color and bringing a sense of awe as they float across the sky. As the balloons ascend, the 5K Colorfest, Color Run will take place, beginning at 8am in Town Park to support Rise Above Violence. During that time, you can have a wonderful breakfast and incredible view of all the festivities at the Geothermal Greenhouse Breakfast with Balloons, from 7:30-9:30am in Centennial Park. Tickets can be purchased on the GGP website at pagosagreen.org.

The Pagosa Springs Music and Micro Brews Festival begins at 4pm on Saturday with the lively band, Broke with Expensive Taste. The show will continue to heat up as regional favorites, The High Rollers, take the stage at 6pm with country and rock. Micro-breweries from Colorado and northern New Mexico will be battling for your taste buds with their top micro-brews. Enjoy our local breweries as well as region favorites. Enjoy delicious food vendors and fun for the kids. Tickets are $10 for general admission and $25 for the beer tasting event, which includes a souvenir glass.

The evening will come to an end as balloons light up the park with a balloon glow at dusk. You can purchase tickets for this event at the Pagosa Chamber or purchase them online at pagosachamber.com.

Sunday, September 17 will bring spectators another round of hot air balloons, as the pilots once again fill the skies with color in the Pagosa Lakes area at approximately 8am from the Piñon Lake area, displaying another show of color against the mountains as the leaves start to turn and fall sets in.

For detailed information of the weekend’s events, go to pagosachamber.com.

Come out to the 32nd Annual “Color me Festive” Colorfest in Pagosa Springs!