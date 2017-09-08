Enrollment is Open for 9th Annual Green Chile Classic

By Jacque Aragon

Attention all Green Chile Enthusiasts…

Enrollment is open for the 9th Annual Patty Aragon Green Chile Classic. Cost to enter is $10 and all participants in this community event will receive a commemorative baseball hat. Winners in the meat, vegetarian and overall people’s choice categories will receive $200 each and trophies, while second and third place winners receive medals and bragging rights. Registration is first come first served so don’t miss your chance to participate in this event.

We have added a new feature to heat up the competition: a commercial -restaurant category. Commercial entrants pay $25 and first place will land them the upcoming cover of the Pagosa Springs Dining Guide. Commercial entries are also eligible for People’s Choice award for first, second and third place.

PAGCC is part of the Mountain Chile Cha Cha. The event will be held rain or shine on Saturday, October 1 at Town Park, downtown Pagosa Springs.

This event is free and also features a Latin music concert, several races hosted by G.E.C.K.O. (joingecko.org for more info), Mexican beer garden, margarita contest, green chile roasting on site, and an all-day kids’ corner.

For more info or to enter the cook off please call Jacque Aragon at 970-264-4237 or visit ilovegreenchile.com.