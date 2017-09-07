PHOTO ESSAY: 2017 Four Corners Folk Festival… Up Front, Backstage, and Beyond…

The 2017 Four Corners Folk Festival was a musical blast. Enjoy some of the scenes on stage and off from Saturday and Sunday.
The Ghost of Paul Revere band knows how to pose backstage for a photo op.
Bob Hemmenger on sax with John Fullbright.
Festival darling John Fullbright between set and encore performance.
The great sound at the festival…
Backstage wouldn’t be the same without Sombrero Man….
Friends of Thingamajig Theatre are in great form as they enjoy the festival.
East Pointer Tim Chaisson warming up back stage…
The East Pointers perform traditional Celtic music.
The young and energetic Accidentals enjoy the music. From left, Katie Larson, Savannah Buist, their engineer, and Michael Dause.
The Wood Brothers… Oliver and Chris.
Local artist and musician Chris Haas.
Cesar Rosas of Los Lobos, left, jokes around with local musician Carl Mori, who was backstage guitar tuner for Los Lobos.
Don’t mess with David Hidalgo of Los Lobos…
Los Lobos closed out Saturday night on the Main Stage.
Oliver Wood watches Los Lobos perform.
There’s headwear…
Festival Baby Fashionista…
…and then there’s headwear.
Another Festival Fashionista, and familiar face to FolkWest folks….
Freddie & Francine, right to left, light up the Sunday morning Main Stage.
The busiest venue during the set breaks…
Hailing from Boston, Session Americana.
The Lil Smokies once again put on a smokin’ performance. They are festival perfection at its finest.
The Lil Smokies… fiddler Jake Simpson, front man Andy Dunnigan, and Matt Cornette on banjo.
Jake Simpson of Lil Smokies.
Matthew “Rev” Rieger of Lil Smokies.
Jake Simpson, Scott Parker, and Andy Dunnigan of the Lil Smokies.
The band We Banjo 3, hailing from Ireland, claim to be the creators of CeltGrass. They certainly got the audience clapping and on their feet and into the air. I never saw more than two banjos, or less than four performers, but they be We Banjo 3.
We Banjo 3 from Ireland. From left, Martin Howley, David Holley, Enda Scahill, and Fergal Scahill.
David Howley of We Banjo 3.
That’s a wrap.