LPEA to Host Member Appreciation Luncheon in Pagosa, September 21

La Plata Electric Association (LPEA) will host two complimentary luncheons for cooperative members, Friday, September 14 in Durango at 45 Stewart St. (Bodo Industrial Park office)… and on Thursday, September 21 in Pagosa Springs at their office at 603 South 8th Street.

(EDITOR’S NOTE: The best way to access the Pagosa location might be via South 6th Street, due to the ongoing construction on South 8th Street.)

“We’re your friends and neighbors who serve you as part of your rural electric cooperative,” said Mike Dreyspring, LPEA CEO. “The luncheons are an opportunity for us to get together, get to know each other, talk about your concerns, and remind us all of the spirit of being part of a cooperative. We truly enjoy meeting and talking with our members in person.”

All LPEA members – those who pay their electric bills to LPEA – are invited to drop by either LPEA office between 11:30am and 1:30pm on the scheduled luncheon dates. No reservations are required.

The casual buffet meals will be catered in Durango by Back Porch BBQ and in Pagosa Springs by Smoken MOES Un-Real BBQ. The Bar D Wranglers will provide entertainment in Durango, with Tim Sullivan set to serenade in Pagosa Springs.

“The lunches will be held in LPEA’s truck barn/warehouse facilities at both locations,” said Ron Meier, manager of engineering and member relations. “It will offer our members a ‘behind-the-scene’ look at LPEA’s operations. These areas are not regularly open to the public.”

Members are asked to park out front at both offices, though handicapped parking will be available, and parking attendants will direct those requiring assistance. Golf cart “shuttles” will also be available for those who don’t wish to walk across the LPEA facility yards to the lunch locations.

“We really look forward to connecting with our members in a casual environment,” said Dreyspring. “As we remind folks, at LPEA we’re ‘part of everything you do,’ and you’re important to us.”

For further information, visit www.lpea.coop or call 970.247.5786.

