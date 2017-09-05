‘Double Up’ Program Provides Fruits, Vegetables for SNAP Customers

SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) participants can expect to add extra fruits and vegetables to their baskets when shopping at the Pagosa Farmers Market. This is due to the Double Up Food Bucks Colorado program (DUFB), a statewide partnership effort led by LiveWell Colorado, Colorado Department of Human Services, the Colorado Farmers Market Association, Cooking Matters-Colorado, the City of Greeley, and Boulder County Public Health.

The program, which is funded by a U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Food Insecurity Nutrition Incentive (FINI) grant, enables Coloradans with SNAP benefits to receive up to $20 worth of free locally-grown fresh fruits and vegetables per visit, when they use their SNAP dollars at participating farmers markets and grocers.

DUFB is very accessible and easy to use. When customers purchase up to $20 of SNAP–eligible items, they receive a dollar-for-dollar match of Colorado-grown fresh fruits and vegetables each time they visit a participating farmers market or grocery outlet. All they need to remember is to use their EBT card.

“We’ve seen people nervous when entering the farmers market, who leave smiling and laughing; it’s a very warm, friendly environment,” said Leslie Wustrack on behalf of LiveWell Colorado and Cooking Matters Colorado. “Most often someone is on-hand to offer help if needed.”

The Pagosa Farmers Market is located at the East Side Market in downtown Pagosa Springs, on U.S. 160, two blocks west of the intersection with U.S. 84, and is opened each Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through September 16. Nearby Cortez Farmers Market and Durango Farmers Market are opening through October 28.

For more information and a map of participating sites visit www.DoubleUpColorado.org.

LiveWell Colorado (www.livewellcolorado.org) LiveWell Colorado is a statewide nonprofit organization committed to increasing access to healthy eating and active living by removing barriers that inequitably and disproportionately affect low-income communities and people of color. LiveWell focuses on policy, environmental, and systems changes that advance opportunity for healthy behaviors. Working with partners in communities across the state, LiveWell aims to ensure that all Coloradans live in environments with equitable access to the nourishing food and physical activity they need to be healthy.

Double Up Food Bucks was created by Fair Food Network (www.fairfoodnetwork.org) in 2009. It began at five farmers markets in Detroit, spread statewide to more than 150 sites across Michigan including grocery stores in one of the first pilots in the country, and has since become a model for healthy food incentives implemented by communities nationwide.

Today, Double Up programs are active in 20 states nationwide.