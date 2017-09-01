Four Corners Folk Fest Begins Today on Reservoir Hill

The 22nd annual Four Corners Folk Festival kicks off today, Friday September 1 at 2pm on Reservoir Hill here in Pagosa Springs. Since 1996, the festival organizers — FolkWest — have been gathering volunteers, staff, musicians and, of course, an amazing Pagosa audience.

Festival co-founder Crista Munro writes:

“We’ve looked on as a generation of young people have grown up coming to the festivals and we celebrate the continuity of life as witnesses to the growth of their own beautiful young families. We’ve also shared in the sorrow of the passing of countless friends and loved ones over the years who, though gone, will live on in our memories. Through it all, the one thing that’s remained constant is the music itself and its power to unite, heal and create joy.”

The festival kicks off today on Reservoir Hill at 2pm and ends Sunday, September 3, around 9pm.

This year’s musical lineup includes a wealth of talent and variety of musical styles from artists Los Lobos, Béla Fleck and Abigail Washburn, The Wood Brothers, Sarah Jarosz, The Lil’ Smokies, John Fullbright, We Banjo 3, The East Pointers, Session Americana, The Accidentals, Ghost of Paul Revere, The Drunken Hearts, Freddy and Francine, Quiles and Cloud and FY5.

Says Ms. Munro: “It is truly one of the best lineups we’ve ever assembled — a blend of return-ing artists mixed with lots of new faces, too. There are Grammy winners and Juno winners (the Canadian equivalent of the Grammy), and a healthy mixture of seasoned road warriors and up-and-coming bands full of youthful energy. The one thing they all have in common is talent; these are bands that residents of southwest Colorado may not have an opportunity to see anywhere else without traveling to a major city.”

All the live music will take place on two stages throughout the weekend — the Main Stage — and the Late Night Stage, which is a smaller and more intimate setting that takes place on Friday and Saturday nights after the Main Stage sets end.

In addition to the musical performances, the family-friendly event will also feature music workshops, arts and crafts vendors, a food court, beer and wine garden, morning yoga sessions, guided walks of Reservoir Hill and lots of picking circles in the campgrounds.

Admission is free for children 12 and under (accompanied by an adult) and there will be plenty to do and see in the Four Corners Kids Tent. Saturday and Sunday have free crafts from 10am to 3pm, face painting, juggling shows by Andy the Juggler, balloon animal artistry by Ruby Balloon and a meet-and-greet improv session with staff from the Whatchamawhozits program of Pagosa Springs’ own Thingamajig Theatre Company.

The free parking shuttles will start operating today Friday, September 1, at 11:30am. Venue gates open at noon. Festival-goers may bring their own blankets, tarps or chairs for seating in the meadow, or may claim a spot on one of the 1,300 seats under the tent. Coolers and outside food are allowed; however, alcoholic beverages, glass containers and unsealed beverages may not be brought in. Free filtered water is available in the food court and participants are encouraged to bring their own refillable water containers.

The festival is supported in part by sponsorships, generous donors and a matching grant from Colorado Creative Industries.

For additional information about this year’s Four Corners Folk Festival, visit the website at www.folkwest.com or call (877) 472-4672.