PHOTO ESSAY: 23rd Annual Auction for the Animals
By Linda Lawrie
The 23rd annual Auction for the Animals was held last Friday, August 25 at the Ross Aragon Community Center. People enjoyed music by Tim Sullivan, a sit down dinner served by the High School Soccer Club, many silent auction items and live auction from auctioneer Ken Kincaid, and emceed wonderfully by Thad McKain.
Co-chairs Evelyn Tennyson and Lauren Wolan-Zak put in many hours to help make the event successful. Ticket was drawn to our 1st ever Raining Cats and Dogs raffle.
A big thank you goes to all of our volunteers who helped make the evening a complete success.