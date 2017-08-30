Michael Hearne’s Annual Big Barn Dance Returns to Taos

By Marissa Le

More than 30 country, folk, Americana and bluegrass artists are set to perform at Michael Hearne’s 15th Annual Big Barn Dance Music Festival this year, September 7–9 at Kit Carson Park. Doors open on Wednesday and Thursday, September 7 and 8, at 12pm and on Friday, September 9 at 11am.

Ticket options for this event include individual day passes for $45.24, a three-day pass for $110.78 or a ‘Barn Dance Only’ pass for $19.85. Tickets can be purchased online or at the door while supplies last.

Michael Hearne is a country, folk and Americana singer-songwriter who has made a great impression on the southwest with his unique sound, vast fan base and evocative songwriting. Hearne along with Jimmy Stadler, will kick off the festival with the first performance on Thursday and will be followed by a range of artists including Jed Zimmerman, Dana Louise & The Glorious Birds and the Red River Songwriters. Day two will feature performances by Lari White, Bob Livingston, Shake Russell, High Plains Jamboree and more.

Saturday, September 9 will feature a free dance lesson at the Big Barn Dance tent from 10am to 11am, as well as a songwriting workshop with Terri Hendrix and Lloyd Maines from 10am to 1pm at the Taos Center for the Arts. Festival ticket holders will be charged $35 per person for the workshop and all others $50 per person. Following the morning’s event will be performances by Lindy Hearne, Pauline Reese, hONEy house, and more, with South by Southwest and special guests closing the weekend. Saturday will also feature the Barn Dance, where all chairs are removed from the listening tents to create a dancing area at 7:30pm.

There will be multiple food vendors and a full bar present during the weekend. However, visitors should keep in mind that the bar is cash-only and there will be no on-site ATM.

For more information, visit http://bigbarndance.com/.

More about the Town of Taos…

Located just 135 miles from Albuquerque’s International Sunport and a short, 90-minute drive from Santa Fe, Taos is home to the country’s oldest continuously-inhabited pueblo community, the state’s newest national monument, and the highest peak in New Mexico. World-class skiing, hiking, camping, whitewater rafting, kayaking, fishing, and mountain biking can all be found nearby. Most Taos travelers find that their getaways are not complete without indulging in the local New Mexico cuisine and its famous red and green chile options that infiltrate everything from breakfast burritos to pizza.

To learn more, go to www.taos.org.