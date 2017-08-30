Culvert Construction on US 84 South of Pagosa Springs

By Adele Swift

The Colorado Department of Transportation and Tezak Heavy Equipment Co., Inc. have scheduled a culvert rehabilitation project on US 84 in Archuleta County. The project will include slip lining the existing culvert as well as improving the inlet and head walls, located at mile point 14.17, south of Pagosa Springs and north of Chromo, CO.

Tezak Heavy Equipment Co., Inc is the contractor for this $337,000 project.

Work is scheduled to begin on September 5, and is expected to last through October. Normal working hours will be from 7am to 7pm, Monday thru Friday. In special cases these hours may be extended. Weekend work may also occur, if a need is determined and agreed upon.



TRAVEL IMPACTS

One-lane alternating traffic during working hours throughout the course of the project.

Delays up to 15 minutes can be expected.

The speed limit will be reduced to 40 MPH through the work zone.

Public Access to Forest Road 653 will remain open.

If you have questions or concerns, or if you would like to be added to our public outreach contact list to receive construction updates, please contact us!

Phone: 1-970-507-1966

Email: US84CulvertRepair@gmail.com

