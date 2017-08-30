Charter School to Host Public Open House Tonight

Pagosa Peak Open School will host a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony and Open House Celebration tonight, Wednesday August 30, at the Parelli Building in Aspen Village, the location of this new public school.

The Pagosa Springs community is invited to join us from 5:00 – 7:30pm. The event will mark the grand opening of the first tuition-free charter school in the county to be authorized by the Archuleta School District. Pagosa Peak Open School (PPOS) will share its First Day of School with the other legacy schools in the District, on September 5.

PPOS is an intentionally small and intimate Project-Based Learning school, serving grades K-4 during its first year and expanding by a grade each year up to 8th grade.

“Open” education is motivated by a belief that children have a natural desire to learn, and that desire can be encouraged when given access to multiple avenues to obtain the knowledge that interests them. Each student will have their own Personal Learning Plan, so that their real-world work is based on individual competencies and personality traits, and allowing their education to evolve as a creative process. PPOS will also place a strong emphasis on Place-Based Education in order to engage students through outdoor education, hands-on projects, and community involvement.

In addition to receiving the same Per Pupil Revenue as the other District legacy schools, the school has managed to raise over $100,000 in grants and monetary donations for its first year of operation, on top of the three-year $405,000 Charter School Startup Grant received from the Colorado Department of Education. These funds will supplement their building and playground costs, lunch program, student-services, professional development and more.

All full and part-time staff has been hired, classrooms are being set up, the play yard is being built, and enrollment is currently at-capacity for all grade levels. However, interested families are encouraged to get on our waiting list for the upcoming year.

The Ribbon Cutting Ceremony will be held at 5:30pm, followed by a taco bar and tours of the school. Community members are invited to enjoy dinner, view the facility, meet the staff, and pick up school information. The school is located next to Walmart in the Parelli Building at 7 Parelli Way.

For more information or to learn more about Pagosa Peak Open School, please visit PagosaPeakOpenSchool.org or call the school office at (970) 317-2151.