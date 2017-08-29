OPINION: Trump’s Sham Review Undermines Public Lands Protection

By Mark Pearson

Secretary of the Interior Zinke failed to make public his review of national monuments last week, which according to insiders ignored the vast majority of public comments in recommending to shrink at least Bears Ears, Grand Staircase-Escalante , Cascade-Siskiyou National Monuments. It is another startling reminder how extreme and out of touch the Trump Administration is with basic American values around public lands protection. For more than 100 years, no president – Republican or Democrat – has ever undertaken this type of sweeping assault on America’s public land heritage.

Zinke’s review was a sham exercise that lacked any meaningful public involvement or, for the majority of monuments, even a site visit by the Secretary. While here in southwest Colorado we are grateful that Canyons of the Ancients escaped Zinke’s axe, let’s not forget that an attack on one National Monument is an attack on the fundamental integrity of all of our National Monuments. The public anticipated that remarkable public resources designated as National Monuments would have protection in perpetuity under the Antiquities Act. Now, Zinke and Trump have launched an unnecessary and divisive fight over the future of these cherished lands.

It is not simply a majority of Americans who oppose the administrations’ unprecedented attack on our public lands. According to an analysis of 1.3 million public comments, over 99% opposed changes to our national monuments. In comments mentioning Bears Ears, Grand Staircase-Escalante and Cascade Siskiyou National Monuments, the percentage opposing the review were 95.6%, 95.3% and 87% respectively.

Colorado’s congressional delegation unanimously spoke out in support of Canyons of the Ancients. We are particularly grateful to Senator Bennet, who additionally defended the Antiquities Act itself, which the administration appears also to have in its crosshairs.

We will continue to stand up for our public lands and vehemently defend against threats to them here in the Four Corners and across the country. Regardless of where one lives, it is imperative these revered landscapes be protected in perpetuity. We will join the vast majority of Americans in fighting for them.

Mark Pearson is a media contact for the San Juan Citizens Alliance.