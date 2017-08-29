EDITORIAL: Old Enough to Change Her Name, Part Three

Read Part One

“What we finally realized was we can’t just rely on building more dams and hoping there’s more rain. It’s just a brick wall if there’s no water behind it, and during our drought we were one or two years away from actually running out of water. So we had to be creative…”

— Kelly O’Shanassy, architect of some fundamental changes in Australia’s water usage policies

At the conclusion of Part One of this article series, last Friday, we ended our installment with the following question:

Why is Rod Proffitt trying so hard to promote a reservoir — and a property tax increase — that no one wants, and that SJWCD has no mandate to pursue?

We will be taking a hard look at that question tomorrow. Our readers may find the answer surprising — perhaps even disturbing. But life is full of unexpected twists and turns, and the activities of San Juan Water Conservancy District president Rod Proffitt are no exception to that rule.

Before we delve into that question, however, we can linger for a while in a happier space, and consider the best ways for Archuleta County and southwestern Colorado to address its need for water… looking into the future with a positive attitude.

It’s a simple truth that the amount of water available in the American West has not increased as our population has grown. The taxpayers here in Pagosa Springs also understand that we cannot control the amount of moisture that falls, as rain or snow, upon the majestic mountains that feed the San Juan River and its tributaries. But that lack of control seems to frustrate certain individuals, and causes them to dream up (expensive) ways to hoard water in lakes and reservoirs, in much the same way a miser hoards gold under his mattress.

As we mentioned yesterday, hoarding water in reservoirs is only one approach to insuring ‘sufficient’ water supplies. It’s perhaps the most expensive way, but that actually makes it more attractive to the water industry — the folks who get rich building big reservoirs with taxpayer revenues.

What is the least expensive why to provide sufficient water to a growing population? Again, it’s not difficult to identify a simple, effective solution: water conservation.

One of the world’s largest experiments in water conservation took place in southeastern Australia during a punishing 13-year drought, between 1997 and 2010 — the worst drought in that country’s recorded history.

At the end of that lengthy drought — referred to as “The Big Dry” — it was calculated that the city of Melbourne was within about 500 days of completely running out of water. But thanks to creative business and residential water conservation efforts, the residents in the southeastern state of Victoria were able to reduce their daily water usage nearly in half — from about 65 gallons per day per person, down to about 39 gallons per day.

Advertising campaigns helped convince residents and businesses to cut their water usage. The target goal — reducing usage to 155 liters of water per person per day — was eventually exceeded by the people of Melbourne. Creative conservation measures included shorter showers, water-saving fixtures and appliances, and a serious reduction in landscape watering and outdoor water use. Local water districts cut their water losses by 40 percent by fixing leaking water pipelines. Lawns were replaced with xeriscaping. Homes and businesses began recycling their ‘gray water’ to make sure every drop was used efficiently.

In the end, the marketing effort to reduce water usage saved 28 billion gallons of water per year in Melbourne during the drought — equivalent to roughly 70 percent of the capacity of the city’s controversial $4.5 billion desalination plant, at a tiny faction of the cost. (The desalination plant, which was never used during the 13-year drought, is a perfect example of the water industry’s approach to water sufficiency: “Spend taxpayer money on big, expensive projects.”)

Once the rains returned to Melbourne, residents increased their water usage somewhat, but demand still remains well below the 1997 level of 65 gallons per person per day.

There are expenses involved in marketing water conservation to residents, but it doesn’t come close to the cost of building new reservoirs and new water delivery infrastructure.

And we can put that Australian water conservation experience into some kind of perspective, by looking at the various plans and predictions published by the San Juan Water Conservancy District between 2003 and 2017.

When SJWCD hired water engineer Steve Harris to write his March 2003 study justifying a new reservoir in Dry Gulch, Mr. Harris sized the proposed Dry Gulch reservoir and pumping station for about 12,500 acre-feet of water storage, and estimated the cost at $22 million. (You can download that report here.)

Mr. Harris’ plan was based on an estimated water demand of 215 gallons per person per day.

Let’s think about that number for a moment.

In 2003, SJWCD and their consulting engineer wanted us to believe that the best way to address the future water needs in Archuleta County was to spend $22 million on a new reservoir, so that residents could comfortably use 215 gallons of water per day, no matter how serious a drought we experienced in southwest Colorado.

215 gallons is more than 3 times the amount of water per day that the residents of Melbourne, Australia were using in 1997, prior to the “Big Dry.”

It’s more than 5 times the amount they got by with during the peak years of the drought.

Here in Pagosa, residents voluntarily reduced their water usage by about 40 percent during the 2002 drought. Water demand has increased slightly since 2002, but still remains well below what we were using in 2001.

The corporations that get rich building water infrastructure would like us to believe that the only way to maintain our Colorado standard of living — in terms of water usage — is to build more and larger reservoirs and pipelines. The water industry doesn’t want us to realize that we can easily cut our daily water use in half without even trying.

The board of directors at the San Juan Water Conservancy District now want us to triple the amount of the SJWCD property tax mill levy, so that their President, Rod Proffitt, can negotiate the purchase of additional property in the Dry Gulch valley — with a long term plan to build an 11,000 acre-foot reservoir.

We are talking here about millions of taxpayer dollars, to solve a problem that doesn’t exist.

So… tomorrow, we will set out on a journey to ‘follow the money.’

