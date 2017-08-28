VIDEO: Folk Festival Kicks Off This Friday on Reservoir Hill

​The 22nd Annual Four Corners Folk Festival kicks off this Friday in Pagosa Springs on Reservoir Hill Park, September 1-3. This year’s lineup includes Los Lobos, Béla Fleck & Abigail Washburn, Sarah Jarosz, The Lil’ Smokies, The East Pointers, John Fullbright and more… including this week’s featured artists: Ghost of Paul Revere… & The Wood Brothers.

Ghost of Paul Revere

Born on the banks of the Saco River, brothers in all but name, the Ghost of Paul Revere is Maine’s holler-folk band. A powerful, energetic, non-traditional American folk band that’s renowned for harmony fueled, heart-pounding performances full of songs with unique identities that remain undeniably the Ghost of Paul Revere.

Formed around childhood friends Max Davis, Sean McCarthy, and Griffin Sherry, joined by Matt Young on harmonica, the Ghost of Paul Revere played their first show together in 2011 at a tiny bar in Portland, Maine. Now, they play across the nation, bringing holler-folk into houses, bars, and music halls. They have shared the stage with the Avett Brothers, The Travelin’ McCourys, Brown Bird, Spirit Family Reunion, Darlingside, as well as members of Greensky Bluegrass, the Infamous Stringdusters and Old Crow Medicine Show.

Their critically- acclaimed, Billboard-charting full length album Believe, as well as their two EPs North and Field Notes Vol. 1, have continually been the top selling local albums in Maine and New Hampshire for more than four years. The Ghost of Paul Revere won Best In Maine at the 2014 New England Music Awards, were an official showcase artist at Folk Alliance International 2015 and made their Newport Folk Festival debut in August 2015. They capped off 2015 with an electrifying headline performance on New Year’s eve at Portland’s State Theatre in front of 1,600 enraptured fans.

Ghost of Paul Revere will play the festival main stage on Saturday, September 2 at 1:00pm.

The Wood Brothers

In a career chock full of highlights, The Wood Brothers hold a special place in their hearts for their performances at Levon Helm’s legendary Midnight Ramble. As repeat special guests at Helm’s famed Woodstock barn, the trio — guitarist Oliver Wood, bassist Chris Wood, and drummer Jano Rix — developed a cherished friendship with the late icon that transcended simple musical collaboration and left an indelible mark on their songs and their lives. That shared history made it all the more emotional when The Wood Brothers returned to the barn on August 19, 2016 for their first Ramble since Helm’s passing. Captured pristinely on their new album, Live At The Barn, the band’s sold-out performance that night spanned their career and showcased the kind of singularly eclectic and electrifying performance style that’s earned them devoted legions of fans around the world.

Live At The Barn follows 2015’s critically acclaimed Paradise, which the band recorded at Dan Auerbach’s Easy Eye studio in their adopted hometown of Nashville, TN. Hailed by Rolling Stone for songwriting “that hits both the heart and head” and praised by American Songwriter for its “spry, soulful folk-rock,” the album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Heatseekers Chart and launched The Wood Brothers into the most successful year of their career, with performances everywhere from Bonnaroo to Red Rocks to Carnegie Hall.

With Live At The Barn, The Wood Brothers weave their own little moment into the rich and ever expanding history of Levon’s barn, while at the same time tipping their cap to the influences that came before them. It’s only fitting, then, that the record ends with The Band’s “Ophelia,” a mainstay of The Wood Brothers’ live show from a time well before any of them ever imagined performing, let alone recording an album, in such an historic space.

“We’re just proud and honored and humbled that this album was made in the barn,” says Oliver. “I’d like to think we’re part of the same lineage as The Band. We certainly draw from a lot of the same roots, and they’ve always been an inspiration. Their music reminds us to be ourselves.”

You can catch The Wood Brothers in their third folk festival appearance on Saturday, September 2 at 6:00pm when they open for Los Lobos.