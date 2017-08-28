Free Estate Planning Presentation Tonight at Pagosa Center for the Arts

What’s new in Estate Planning, Trusts and Charitable Giving?

Pagosa Spring Center for the Arts invites the community to join us at a free seminar, presented by H. Wayne Wilson, CPA/PFS, CFP, CGMA tonight, Monday August 28 at 6pm. Wayne will be bringing us up to date on the latest issues in Estate Planning, Trusts and Charitable Giving including what future changes we might expect in those areas.

Wayne is the Managing Member of Wilson, Rea, Beckel and Associates, CPAs, LLC here in Pagosa. He is a Certified Public Accountant, a Personal Financial Specialist, a Certified Financial Planner and Chartered Global Management Accountant, and has over 40 years’ experience in Tax, Estate and Financial Planning.

Doors open at 5:30; Wayne’s presentation begins at 6pm. Appetizers will be served, and there will be a cash bar.

NOTE: Any investment or estate decisions should be made in conjunction with advice from your attorney, accountant and investment advisor. The Pagosa Center for the Arts, The Thingamajig Theater Company and H. Wayne Wilson or Wilson, Rea, Beckel & Associates CPA’s disavow any liability in connection with any estate or investment decisions.