EDITORIAL: Old Enough to Change Her Name, Part Two

“The Washington Bullets are changing their name. They don’t want their team to be associated with crime. From now on, they’ll just be known as the Bullets.”

— Comedian Jay Leno

I had the pleasure of meeting with San Juan Water Conservancy District (SJWCD) treasurer Ray Finney on Friday morning, shortly after posting Part One of this article series. I had printed out a copy of my editorial and I asked Mr. Finney to read it and let me know if he found any part of it to be misleading or inaccurate.

Ray indicated that he found the tone of my editorial to be unnecessarily sarcastic.

We then had a nice long conversation about Dry Gulch — also known, in some circles, as the ‘San Juan River Headwaters Project.’ Mr. Finney began that conversation expressing his support for the Dry Gulch reservoir. By the end of the conversation, I believe he had some questions in his mind about the wisdom of spending taxpayer money on a reservoir that was originally conceived and promoted by a fraud artist, and that is — in some respects — still the same project as originally conceived, even though the SJWCD board is now composed of completely different members.

And even though the name has been changed?

A few things, Ray and I were easily able to agree upon. We agreed that the 1922 Colorado River Compact regulating the allocations of water from the Colorado River Basin was written during a period of relatively wet years… and that the states who are part of that Compact — Colorado, Utah, New Mexico, Arizona, Wyoming, Nevada and California — cannot continue to extract more and more water from the Basin without serious consequences. There’s a limit to the amount of water flowing through the Colorado Basin, especially during the winter months, and in particular, during drought events.

The world as we know it, here in the American West, is rapidly coming to an end in terms of water usage. Increasing pressure on scarce water resources is not only a Colorado problem, of course — it’s a problem all around around the American West, and around the globe.

What is the most expensive, most inefficient way to address this impending situation?

Well, that’s not difficult to determine. The most expensive possible solution is to build more dams and reservoirs.

For some reason, governments — the folks who are spending other people’s money — and big corporations — the folks who are getting paid with other people’s money — naturally gravitate towards the most expensive solutions. That’s precisely what happened with the $10 million Dry Gulch property purchase. “The taxpayers’ pockets are a bottomless source of money,” was the general attitude during that years leading up to that purchase.

Archuleta County and the rest of southwestern Colorado had experienced a serious drought in 2002, which helps explain why the Pagosa Area Water and Sanitation District (PAWSD) hired engineer John Davis and water engineer Steve Harris to write a report about the cost of future improvements to the PAWSD water system. That report was published in January 2003, signed by John Davis and Steve Harris. You can download the full report here.

On page 52, the report talks about Alternative 7 — the proposed Dry Gulch Reservoir:

“Alternatives 1 [Snowball Plant Enlargement] and 7 [new Dry Gulch Reservoir] are not recommended because their yield is more than double the amount needed in 2025. In the case of [Dry Gulch] the existing ratepayers are not able to finance the debt service to construct this large project and the existing water distribution system has insufficient capacity to utilize the large yield.”

Then a rather curious thing took place.

To understand the meaning of the next event, you need to know that, in 2003, the San Juan Water Conservancy was under the leadership of Fred W. Schmidt, a gentleman with an uncanny knack for ending up in court, accused of fraud and deceit. One of Mr. Schmidt’s key talents, when involving friends and acquaintances in fraudulent real estate investments, was his ability to make them believe he was an honest man.

Two months after the John Davis/Steve Harris report was published, Mr. Schmidt and the San Juan Water Conservancy District hired the same water engineer, Steve Harris, to write a very different report about our water supplies in Archuleta County. You can download that report here.

Here’s a short excerpt from the report that SJWCD released in March 2003, two months after the Davis/Harris report described Dry Gulch as too expensive and too large:

The Dry Gulch Pump Station is the least costly method to provide the 18.5 CFS of new diversion capacity… Dry Gulch Reservoir is the least costly storage alternative for any size reservoir. Dry Gulch could be constructed to provide all the storage requirements.

Five years later, Fred W. Schmidt’s dream came true, when the two water districts went $10 million in debt — without voter approval — to purchase the Running Iron Ranch in the Dry Gulch valley, from the Weber family.

Fred Weber Schmidt then disappeared from Archuleta County, never to be seen again.

The estimated cost, in 2009, for building the Dry Gulch Reservoir and pumping station recommended by engineer Steve Harris?

$357 million.

Luckily for the people of the American West, there are much less expensive ways to serve a growing population with a limited amount of water.

More about that in our next installment.

