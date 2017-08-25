Steamworks Ready to Tap ‘My BFF’ Firkin Next Friday

It could indeed become a “BFF” of sorts as Steamworks Brewing Co. rolls out its monthly Firkin Friday hand-crafted beer, “My BFF” (Bananas Foster Firkin,), Friday, Sept. 1, 2017. “My BFF” will be tapped at 3pm.

Bananas Foster is a popular dessert made from bananas and vanilla ice cream, with a sauce made from butter, brown sugar, cinnamon, dark rum, and banana liqueur.

Steamworks’ award-winning Slam Dunkel is the base beer of the firkin. As a Dunkelweizen, which is a moderately dark German wheat beer, the Slam Dunkel has dominate flavors and aromas of banana, a characteristic that is a yeast-derived ester that is a by-product of fermentation.

“To create the ‘My BFF,’ we caramelized brown sugar on the stove, deglazing it with spiced rum and vanilla extract, reducing it to a thick syrup, similar to the creation of the traditional Bananas Foster dessert recipe, but without the exhibition flame,” said Head Brewer Ken Martin. “We then added it to the Slam Dunkel, and it should make for a tasty treat. There is NO banana flavoring added.”

By definition, a firkin is an old English unit of volume, typically a wooden cask equal to approximately one-quarter of a regular barrel, or nine/ten gallons. The word “firkin” is derived from the Middle Dutch word vierdekijn, which means “fourth” as in one-fourth the size.

Firkin beer is unpasteurized, unfiltered and naturally carbonated, or conditioned, in its cask. It is served at approximately 55 degrees – cool but not cold, and contains no preservatives, so is designed to be consumed after tapping.

Steamworks initiated its Firkin Fridays to introduce unusual, specialty craft beers to patrons, and augment its regular, award-winning offerings. Steamworks, open 11am to closing seven days a week, is located at 801 E. Second. Ave., Durango (970-259-9200).

For further information, visit www.steamworksbrewing.com.