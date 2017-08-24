US 160 CLOSED near Chimney Rock; Alternate is Route Available

Southwest Colorado motorists traveling between Durango and Pagosa Springs will encounter a detour this morning. US Highway 160 is closed and drivers will be rerouted onto Archuleta County Road (CR) 175 while law enforcement conducts an investigation in the area.

Drivers will use CR 175 which can be accessed by eastbound traffic (heading toward Pagosa Springs) near the Piedra River at MILE POST 121.5.

Westbound traffic (heading toward Durango) will access CR 175 near MILE POST 123.75.

The closure was put in place around 11pm last night (WEDNESDAY). The road will not be opened until law enforcement authorities complete their investigation.

Motorists are urged to watch for warning signs, speed reductions and traffic control personnel in the area.