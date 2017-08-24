Thingamajig Theatre Schedules Winter Season Ticket Sales

Are you a Thingamajig Summer Season Ticket Holder?

Next Wednesday, August 30 at 5pm the doors to the Center for the Arts will open for our Summer Season Ticket Holders to get a jump on the early tickets for our 2017/18 Winter Season.

Summer Season Ticket Holders will enjoy complimentary wine and cheese while they purchase their winter pass. Afterwards, Artistic Director Tim Moore will talk about the plays that he has picked for the Winter Season.

Not a Summer Season Ticket Holder?

Don’t worry! Our stellar Winter Season Tickets, as well as individual tickets for the winter season, will go on sale to the public on Friday, September 1.

Season Ticket Holder PERKS include: Discounted Tickets, No Ticketing Fees, Free Reservation Exchanges, Admittance to Champagne Openings, Free Come Again Tickets to the same show (when you attend the openings), invites to our Wine and Cheese Season Announcement events, our Wine and Cheese Meet the Cast events and the ability to reserve your seat.

We would love to have you join the Thingamajig Family and enjoy these great perks!

All tickets can be purchased at www.pagosacenter.org or by calling 970-731-SHOW