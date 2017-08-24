RECREATION NEWS: Youth Basketball, Gymnastics

Youth Basketball ages 7-8

The Recreation Department is currently accepting youth basketball registration for ages 7-8 through October 2. Cost is $35 and you may register at the Community Center or online thru Xpress bill pay. Please feel free to contact the Town recreation department with any questions, 970-264-4152 ext. 232.

Gymnastics Registration

The Recreation Department is currently accepting gymnastic registrations for ages 3 and up through September 11. Cost is $35 and you may register at the Community Center. This four week class will begin September 11th thru October 4. Classes are held on Monday and Wednesday evenings. Limited class size so register early. Please feel free to contact the Town recreation department with any questions 970-264-4151 ext. 232.