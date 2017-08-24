LIBRARY NEWS: Henna Body Art Event for Teens

Teens and tweens in the fifth-12th grades are invited to a new henna body art event next Thursday, August 31 from 4-5:30pm. You’ll learn about this traditional art form and create your own temporary henna tattoo. We’ll have design ideas available, and you’re encouraged to design your own.

Meanwhile, we want to remind you that thanks to a partnership between the Colorado Parks and Wildlife and the Colorado State Library, we have two backpacks for free checkout that contain a state park pass, binoculars, a wildlife guide, a trees and wildlife guide, a book about the 42 state parks, and more.

The backpacks can be checked out for a full week and renewed for an additional week. They cannot be placed on hold. Consider it a “Lucky Day” pickup item, meaning that if you come in and it’s available, you can check it out.

Donations hiatus

We are taking a temporary break from accepting donations until September 15 to process the ones that did not sell at the Friends Book sale, put them up for sale at bargain prices at your library, thus cleaning out our workroom. Everyone on the staff, especially Dona, works very hard all year to process the incredible number of items that you, our generous community, donate to us – and especially so at this time of year. It will be helpful to be able to start the next round of donations with a clear workroom.

Activities calendars available

To be sure you don’t miss any of the free activities available to you and your families at your library, we encourage you to pick up a copy of the events calendar each month. There are three versions – kids, tweens/teens and adults.

All-ages gaming tomorrow

Enjoy free video gaming on the Wii and X-box 360 Kinect with your family and friends tomorrow (Friday, August 25) from 2-3:15 p.m.

Senior Book Club tomorrow

Tomorrow (Friday, August 25) from 10:30 a.m. – noon the free senior book club meets to discuss “When Breath Becomes Air” by Paul Kalanithi. For more information about this book lovers group, contact Marilyn Stroud at Bakestroud@aol.com. No registration required.

Talking about death

Join the professional staff of Mercy Regional Medical Center from Durango on Monday, August 28 from 4-6 p.m. for an important and engaging presentation about the dying process and why we should become more comfortable about talking about the end stages of life. No registration required.

Tech sessions

Drop in with your technology questions for free help on Tuesdays from 10 a.m.-noon and Thursdays from 2-4 p.m.

Adult education

Our free PALS (Pagosa Adult Learning Services) program is cutting back to one day a week for the summer. Stop by on Tuesdays from 3-7 p.m. to let Mark help you with high school equivalency, college prep, financial aid, tutoring and more. When school starts in the fall, we’ll expand the PALS hours.

Large print

“The Color of Fear” by Marcia Muller is a Sharon McCone mystery. “Gone Gull” by Donna Andrews is a Meg Langslow mystery. “The Last Tudor” by Philippa Gregory features Katherine. “The Lying Game” by Ruth Ware is a mystery involving four boarding school girls, now adults. “Paradise Valley” by C.J. Box is a western mystery. “The Body in the Clouds” by Ashley Hay is the story of an event that transforms time and space.

Nonfiction

“The Ultimate Pet Health Guide” outlines nutrition and integrative care of cats and dogs. “Emergency Care and Transportation for the Sick and Injured/11th edition” includes an online access code. “Maybe It’s You” by Lauren Handel Zander offers no nonsense, straight-talking advice to fix your life.

Mysteries and thrillers

“Where It Hurts” by Reed Farrel Coleman begins a new series featuring ex-cop Gus Murphy. “What Remains of Me” by Alison Gaylin is a psychological suspense story set in Hollywood. “The Dark Net” by Benjamin Percy explores a digital nightmare. “The Good Daughter” by Karin Slaughter us a psychological suspense story.

Other novels

“Any Dream Will Do” by Debbie Macomber is about a woman forced to start her life anew. “Where They Bury You” by Steven W. Kohlhagen is a novel of murder and mystery featuring Kit Carson.

Programmed Nooks

We have nine free Nooks and three free tablets programmed for your e-reading pleasure. The eight adult content e-readers contain either fiction or nonfiction bestsellers. The four youth e-readers contain books for children, juniors and young adults.

Downloadable films

For your viewing pleasure, we offer IndieFlix, a free streaming movie service that gives you unlimited access to more than 7,500 award-winning and popular independent shorts, feature films and documentaries from more than 50 countries – on your device, PC or Mac, with no apps needed. Access IndieFlix through the Downloadable Content icon on the library’s website. Use “Quick Pick,” the discovery tool that lets you sample movies like you would music.

Quotable Quote

“The less you worry, the better your attitude is, and a positive, worry-free, guilt-free attitude is key to enjoying life at any age – especially old age.” – From “Keep Moving and Other Tips and Truths about Aging,” a memoir by show business legend Dick Van Dyke.

Website

For more information on library books, services and programs – and to reserve books, e-books, CDs and DVDs from the comfort of your home – please visit our website at http://pagosa.colibraries.org/.