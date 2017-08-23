School District Planning Group Continues to Meet

By Brooks Lindner

In a continuation of the work that the Archuleta School District has been doing around assessing the facilities in the district, the Planning Assistance Team (PAT) met Monday evening, August 21.

The PAT includes individuals from the school administration, staff, community members, and professional consultants with disciplines in education, planning, architecture, engineering, construction, facility management, facility operations, finance, and technology.

The purpose of the PAT is to develop a facility master plan to present to the school board for approval. The plan will serve as a guiding document for the near and mid-term improvement of district facilities. The PAT began meeting in April and will continue meeting throughout the fall with the hope of bringing a recommendation to the board in October or November.

Subsequent meetings will include the opportunity for the community at large to include their feedback on the PAT recommendations.