LETTER: ‘Handily’

“We will defeat them, and we will defeat them handily!” Trump said the other night, referring to Islamic terrorists in Afghanistan.

If he could have stuck to “We will defeat them!” it would have been a statement of purpose, which most Americans could applaud. “Handily” makes it a brag, which I doubt most Americans believe.

We have won some victories handily:

We defeated the Barbary pirates handily, the loss of the Philadelphia notwithstanding.

Andrew Jackson defeated Lord Pakenham handily at the Battle of New Orleans.

Sam Houston defeated Santa Anna handily at San Jacinto, although it took the Alamo and Goliad to get there.

Grant won the battles of Ft. Henry and Ft. Donelson handily.

Lee won the battle of Fredericksburg handily, with help from Burnside.

Dewey won the battle of Manila Bay handily, with a little help from the British squadron that stood in the way of the Germans.

We won the battle of Midway handily, with a big helping of luck.

We defeated the Cubans in Grenada handily. Would that Reagan were still with us! He knew how to pick his fights.

We defeated Saddam Hussein handily, twice, and then threw the fruits of victory away.

We won a lot of other battles and wars, but more by “blood, toil, sweat, and tears” than handily. Churchill inspired his people by telling them the truth, in a more desperate situation than we face.

Trump can’t seem to avoid hyperbole that makes him look wrong when he’s right. What worse could one say about a speech?