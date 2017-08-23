Fort Lewis College Seeking ‘Ballet Folklorico’ Dancers

By Mitch Davis

Ballet Folklorico de Durango is seeking new dancers and performers to join this traditional Mexican dance program. The group – a program of El Centro de Muchos Colores at Fort Lewis College – performs publicly for events at venues across the Four Corners.

Youth and adult classes are offered for all levels, abilities and experience, and new dancers from any background are welcome to participate.

Classes for fall semester begin Monday, Aug. 28 at 5:30pm in El Centro, located on the ground floor of the student union building at FLC. Youth ages 5-18 and community members of any age may enroll and scholarships are available. The cost is $60/dancer for the semester. For households enrolling two or more dancers, the second dancer is 1/2 price of tuition. FLC students pay no fee.

All practices are held Mondays at 5:30-6:30pm at Fort Lewis College’s El Centro Room 40, located in the Student Union Building (across from the bookstore). Registration details are available online atwww.fortlewis.edu/elcentro, or can be completed in person on the first day of classes.

Costumes and shoes are available for all students who choose to perform, and all dancers must participate in some fundraising activities to supplement program costs.

Scholarships are available for students, and donations are always accepted to assist the scholarship program and Ballet Folklorico de Durango. Tax-deductible donations can be mailed to the FLC Foundation Office, with the words “Ballet” in the memo.

For questions and more information call (970) 247-7654 or email: long_s@fortlewis.edu ; or register online at www.fortlewis.edu/elcentro.